My View: Pandemic will give us the gift of presence

It’s been almost one trip around the sun since our world was thrown into the coronavirus pandemic.
A year ago we were unknowingly headed into a time full of firsts, uncertainty and painful loss. It’s a good thing that we can’t predict what the future will hold. In this case the anticipation of what was to come sadly wasn’t even close to what we have endured. Although some have experienced deeper losses than others, it’s safe to say that everyone has withstood many voids in their lives.
Last March I wrote here about hope; hope for safety, hope for our world and hope that we would emerge stronger than ever. I now consider how we have changed, what we have learned and how this will move us all into the future. One can’t help but think and dream about what life will be like when we return to some semblance of normalcy. I believe that the one common thread that we will all experience is the feeling of being present.
We will be more present in our relationships. It’s easy to move into a predictable rhythm with our loved ones, especially when you have been blessed with many years, or even decades, with them. Even if you don’t count yourself in the hugger category, we are all starved for human contact. A warm embrace, a handshake greeting and especially a heartfelt smile satisfies the need we have to be linked to others.
We will be more present in our appreciation for entertainment opportunities. Whether it be sports, theater or concert-going, we all have interests that have been dramatically altered and have left an emptiness in our lives. Although the thought of going to a concert with a few thousand people does give me some trepidation, I cannot wait to see live music and theater again.
We will be more present in our decision-making. Life is full of frequent choices, some bigger than others. We find ourselves contemplating attending school for advanced certificates or degrees, changing job titles or companies and perhaps moving to a new city. It isn’t to say that decisions should be made recklessly, but many will probably take on the “if not now, when” philosophy when venturing into those uncharted waters.
We will be more present and appreciative of those who help us. Whether it be a teacher, nurse or cashier at the grocery store, I hope we have learned that it takes everyone to have a balanced and successful life.
We will be more present in our participation in the little moments. It wasn’t that long ago that many of us witnessed four people at a restaurant, all on their individual phones with no effort to communicate with one another. I trust that we will see people out to dinner laughing, looking at each other in the eye and really being present in the conversation. I like to believe that this engagement will be one silver lining of our experiences over the past year.
We will be more present in our choices for our free time. I’ve always wanted to (fill in the blank). Who hasn’t had these thoughts from time to time? Whether it be a trip somewhere, an intriguing hobby or a lifelong dream to own something, now is the time to make a plan to fulfill that vision. There is something about the fragility of time that makes these choices even more significant.