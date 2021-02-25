My View: Pandemic will give us the gift of presence

It’s been almost one trip around the sun since our world was thrown into the coronavirus pandemic.

A year ago we were unknowingly headed into a time full of firsts, uncertainty and painful loss. It’s a good thing that we can’t predict what the future will hold. In this case the anticipation of what was to come sadly wasn’t even close to what we have endured. Although some have experienced deeper losses than others, it’s safe to say that everyone has withstood many voids in their lives.

Last March I wrote here about hope; hope for safety, hope for our world and hope that we would emerge stronger than ever. I now consider how we have changed, what we have learned and how this will move us all into the future. One can’t help but think and dream about what life will be like when we return to some semblance of normalcy. I believe that the one common thread that we will all experience is the feeling of being present.

We will be more present in our relationships. It’s easy to move into a predictable rhythm with our loved ones, especially when you have been blessed with many years, or even decades, with them. Even if you don’t count yourself in the hugger category, we are all starved for human contact. A warm embrace, a handshake greeting and especially a heartfelt smile satisfies the need we have to be linked to others.