During the quarantine months, I was trying to read up on my Buffalo history for my work as a docent and tour guide in Forest Lawn, where we have a lot of famous Buffalonians. My wife, Barbara, was watching television, which was blatting out coronavirus news and how President Trump had totally fumbled the ball, but was again denying everything and telling us he was doing a wonderful job. I just could not figure the guy out. Wondering what would help me understand his mind, I downloaded a biography of Adolf Hitler.

Hitler was a failure in his early life. It was not until the army assigned him to teach classes on the revival of the German nation that he found his calling as a speaker. And what a speaker he was. He could mesmerize his classes with the intensity of his delivery.

He became the top propogandist for the German Workers Party, which in 1921 became the Nazi Party. One of the party’s great attractions was how effectively it was able to place blame for all the German post-World War I troubles on the Bolsheviks and, as we know, the Jews.

It was intense reading, so one night I said to Barbara, “Let’s watch a movie.” I found one I had not seen that had received an Academy Award. It was called “The Pianist” and I thought it would be fun. Early into the movie I realized to my horror that it was the true story of a Jewish piano player who was confined to the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II and survived. I knew the ghettos were gruesome, but it is still very difficult to watch the actual treatment the Jews received.

Warsaw’s Jewish community had a population of about 350,000, the largest in Europe, and they were now confined to a tiny 1.3 square mile area with 9-foot barbed-wire walls. The Nazis initially planned to starve the Jews to death, but the Jewish children were able to wiggle under the gates at night and beg for food. So the Treblinka extermination camp was built.

This whole episode got me to thinking about what causes antisemitism. How could Hitler and his many henchmen feel this way? The 13-minute film on the Holocaust Museum website has a good summary of the prejudice and discrimination throughout history. I knew there was antisemitism in the world, but I did not fully appreciate how my own Christian religion was a prime cause of it.

Now I know why so many persecuted Jews left the European countries for America and Israel. And many Jews have been able to flourish in our country, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Alan Greenspan, Chuck Schumer, Steven Spielberg and many others, including countless doctors, lawyers and professors.

One thing that I appreciate now even more deeply than I did before is that my father gave his life in the Normandy invasion.