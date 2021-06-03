My View: Pandemic limitations clear new paths

I eventually learned their names and something about them so that I, elder educator, was able to serve them a cup of wisdom about their future educations, since they work for a chain that supports earning a college degree.

I made some new friends with young people this way, not an unimportant part of a life when you get to be a person of a certain vintage. They helped me expand my world even as it was contracting.

There were indoor benefits as well. I had been working on and avoiding working on a short novel for a few years. Creative writing is never easy, especially if one is digging deep into one’s personal experience. It’s not easy to expose material that may be embarrassing, but writers must take this risk. The pandemic made it hard to run away from unfinished work.

In my case, I’ve been working with a character who struggles to come to terms with the wonders and blunders of his life, to come to terms with the life he has lived in the place where has lived it, not an imagined life elsewhere.

I say “working with a character,” for a character is always a projection of some aspect of a writer’s personality, at once imitation and invention, and it’s not always easy for writers to accept characters who reflect their own shortcomings.