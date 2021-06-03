My View: Pandemic limitations clear new paths

Once upon a time, we measured the passage of time in Western New York with reference to the fabled Blizzard of ’77 or the surprise October storm of 2006. We now have another disaster as a marker of our history, the Covid Pandemic of 2020-21.
For all its dreadful consequences and irreparable losses, including the suffering and death of so many people, many of us were inspired to alter the course of our lives to some degree.
Here are some adjustments that enabled me to get through a cloistered year. After hours of feeling shut in during the winter, I would drive through the outskirts of Buffalo with my car windows open and feel the enlivening blast of a semi-arctic vortex blow out the hot air of too much self-reflection that the pandemic imposed by making me house-bound.
I discovered new landscapes beyond the rim of the suburbs, including a few vineyards to which I shall return in midsummer and imbibe what the romantic poet John Keats calls “a beaker full of the warm South” in his “Ode To the Nightingale.” As someone who prefers grapes to gripes, I was pleased to be reminded that growth still was possible when life was threatened.
Unaccustomed to staying indoors so much, I found myself going to the same drive-thru purveyor of good coffee and reading several newspapers cover to cover in the parking lot. At some point I realized that the baristas recognized me, unseen, by my voice alone as they took my order.
I eventually learned their names and something about them so that I, elder educator, was able to serve them a cup of wisdom about their future educations, since they work for a chain that supports earning a college degree.
I made some new friends with young people this way, not an unimportant part of a life when you get to be a person of a certain vintage. They helped me expand my world even as it was contracting.
There were indoor benefits as well. I had been working on and avoiding working on a short novel for a few years. Creative writing is never easy, especially if one is digging deep into one’s personal experience. It’s not easy to expose material that may be embarrassing, but writers must take this risk. The pandemic made it hard to run away from unfinished work.
In my case, I’ve been working with a character who struggles to come to terms with the wonders and blunders of his life, to come to terms with the life he has lived in the place where has lived it, not an imagined life elsewhere.
I say “working with a character,” for a character is always a projection of some aspect of a writer’s personality, at once imitation and invention, and it’s not always easy for writers to accept characters who reflect their own shortcomings.
If the pandemic meant anything to most of us, it was a reduction of the sphere of our lives. At the same time, it has taught us to discover possibilities within boundaries. It helped me put my character’s and my limitations in perspective.