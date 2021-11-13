My View: Oy story – Yiddish words add a bissel of humor

“Oh no, watch your keppie!” I exclaimed, as our new puppy, Annabelle, stuck her head inside the open refrigerator as the door was closing. I grabbed the door, then her, before any damage occurred. My husband called out, “is her head OK?”

Because I’ve slowly morphed into my mother as the years pass, he is accustomed to hearing her Yiddish idioms issuing from my mouth and no longer has to ask what I’m talking about. Keppie means head, in this linguistic conglomeration of German and Hebrew, along with a smattering of other languages. My Jewish relatives brought Yiddish with them from Eastern Europe, and employed it generously as I was growing up.

I was accustomed to hearing a lot of phrases unfamiliar to most, although more and more Yiddish terminology has crept into the vernacular. There’s the well-known “oy vey” (oh no) and the ever popular “tuchus” (buttocks). I knew what a tuchus was long before I understood “buttocks,” because I had to ask an older cousin once what “buttocks” meant when I encountered it while reading.

“Umm, it’s your tuchus” he answered, mildly amused. He must’ve mentioned this to my mother, because she later checked the book’s title and almost plotzed when she saw “Love Story.” (Plotz, in this context, is pretty self-explanatory).