My View: Oy story – Yiddish words add a bissel of humor

“Oh no, watch your keppie!” I exclaimed, as our new puppy, Annabelle, stuck her head inside the open refrigerator as the door was closing. I grabbed the door, then her, before any damage occurred. My husband called out, “is her head OK?”
Because I’ve slowly morphed into my mother as the years pass, he is accustomed to hearing her Yiddish idioms issuing from my mouth and no longer has to ask what I’m talking about. Keppie means head, in this linguistic conglomeration of German and Hebrew, along with a smattering of other languages. My Jewish relatives brought Yiddish with them from Eastern Europe, and employed it generously as I was growing up.
I was accustomed to hearing a lot of phrases unfamiliar to most, although more and more Yiddish terminology has crept into the vernacular. There’s the well-known “oy vey” (oh no) and the ever popular “tuchus” (buttocks). I knew what a tuchus was long before I understood “buttocks,” because I had to ask an older cousin once what “buttocks” meant when I encountered it while reading.
“Umm, it’s your tuchus” he answered, mildly amused. He must’ve mentioned this to my mother, because she later checked the book’s title and almost plotzed when she saw “Love Story.” (Plotz, in this context, is pretty self-explanatory).
Some kids may have gotten a “potch in tuchus” (spanking) for reading that kind of material at a tender age, but I was allowed to read what I wanted. I had to schlep to the local library to find new reading material, so she rarely even checked, assuming that their offerings weren’t dreck.
Besides being the lingua franca for my Hebrew relatives, I always found Yiddish to be extremely useful and descriptive, so much so that I could no longer assume only my relatives knew what I meant as time went by.
Maven. Schlock. Schmooze. Expert, junk, and kissing tuchus, respectively.
My personal favorites include “fress” (eat, as in “did you fress up all that pie?”). If you want to make that a noun, just add “erka.” Then one can say something like “what a fresserka! He ate all that pie!” Less pejorative is “nosh,” meaning graze or nibble politely. “It’s OK. The pie was just a little nosh.”
Often used in conjunction with “fress” is “zup” (drink, as in “did you zup up all the beer, too?”).
My father, who was Sicilian, occasionally dipped his toe into Yiddish waters by saying something like “what a putz that guy was,” the meaning of which is easily discerned. Actually, we heard that phrase a lot.
My mother’s favorites included “schnorr” (freeload, as in “your relatives only visit to schnorr off us”), “meshuggeneh” (crazy person, “stop carrying on like a meshuggeneh”) and “shpilkes” (antsy, as in “you kids have shpilkes and can’t sit still”).
My brother to this day is fond of the term “alter kockers,” who are grumpy old men. A good usage would be “he moved to Florida, even though it’s full of alter kockers already.”
We all used “oy vey” or one of its derivatives, such as “oy gevalt,” meaning “oh no” to the Nth degree. (“She’s dating that meshuggeneh? Oy gevalt!”)
By far, my favorite Yiddish word is “mensch.” The rabbi used it to describe my father during his eulogy, when he said, “Tony was respected by everyone. He always helped anyone who needed help. He was what some people would call a standup guy, but we have a different word. Tony was a mensch.”
And I just kvell when I tell that story.