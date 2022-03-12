My View: Overcoming trauma to reclaim sleep

“I am terrified by this dark thing that sleeps within me.” – Sylvia Plath
For most of my life, I have had insomnia. As a child, my night terrors were a result of the fear that stalked my days and panic-filled nights. My home was unstable and often violent. We were the family that the police knew too well. My mother was a single mom who made poor choices in her relationships. Abuse in all forms was part of my daily life.
When I was 14, my mother’s second husband attempted to strangle her and then turned on me with a knife. It was a different time and law enforcement did little to intervene.
My armed uncles took turns living in our home. The husband would come in the dead of night and whisper in our windows how he would kill my brothers and me to punish our mother. The only advice my uncles received from the police was “if you shoot him, make sure we find the body in the house.”
We moved often and at one point ended up homeless. A friend of my mother’s let us live in the summer workers’ unheated house in the middle of her farm’s vineyard. We spent a cold winter with space heaters and no hot water. I would go to school each day after a sleepless night, silent despair overwhelming me, as I planned my exit from life.
Jerry arrived as I lost all hope; I was 15 and he was 18. He became my protector and eventually my husband. It was difficult for me to buy my school clothes on my babysitting money, so he began providing for all my necessities. When I graduated from high school, he paid for my nursing education.
With him in my life, I found some measure of peace, but sleep still eluded me. I would sleepwalk, fleeing from monsters that had preyed on my childhood and now claimed squatter’s rights in my dreams.
As a registered nurse, I encountered many challenging situations. Long shifts in the hospital, short on staff, responding to endless needs took a toll. New visions joined the old ones and kept me awake. Did I do all that I needed to do? Did I make any mistakes? Did I give enough time to my dying patients?
When I was 30, we welcomed our daughter, Sarah, into our lives. Our precious baby, who did not sleep through the night until she was almost 2, was in my thoughts every minute. I gave up on ever sleeping.
Life can be a speeding train, ready to derail at any moment. Our lives crashed when Jerry became ill. Sleep was nonexistent as I worked and did all that needed to be done at home and for his medical needs.
After some time, he improved, and our world seemed back on track – but it was an illusion, ending in devastating loss. His last words were of his love for me.
In my numbed state, I somehow found strength. The worst thing I could imagine had happened. Standing on the precipice of financial collapse, fear faded, and I started working three jobs. My silent mantra was “you will survive this.” For one of the first times, I slept the dreamless sleep of exhaustion.
Last night I realized that I had slept 10 hours. After several years of working my way out of financial and emotional ruin, I was able to retire. Amid loss and grief, I found the path to care for myself and help our daughter. My protector was gone, but I was no longer that traumatized child.
I had become my own defender and evicted my demons. Love and determination created the moat that protects my sleep and my peace, and Jerry alone resides in my dreams.