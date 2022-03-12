My View: Overcoming trauma to reclaim sleep

Jerry arrived as I lost all hope; I was 15 and he was 18. He became my protector and eventually my husband. It was difficult for me to buy my school clothes on my babysitting money, so he began providing for all my necessities. When I graduated from high school, he paid for my nursing education.

With him in my life, I found some measure of peace, but sleep still eluded me. I would sleepwalk, fleeing from monsters that had preyed on my childhood and now claimed squatter’s rights in my dreams.

As a registered nurse, I encountered many challenging situations. Long shifts in the hospital, short on staff, responding to endless needs took a toll. New visions joined the old ones and kept me awake. Did I do all that I needed to do? Did I make any mistakes? Did I give enough time to my dying patients?

When I was 30, we welcomed our daughter, Sarah, into our lives. Our precious baby, who did not sleep through the night until she was almost 2, was in my thoughts every minute. I gave up on ever sleeping.

Life can be a speeding train, ready to derail at any moment. Our lives crashed when Jerry became ill. Sleep was nonexistent as I worked and did all that needed to be done at home and for his medical needs.