My View: Over the years, finding our way back to Lovejoy

Finding an apartment was not an easy task in the late '50s for a newly engaged couple. We wanted to live in the great Lovejoy neighborhood where I grew up. My fiance, Joe, agreed to that, but there were none to be found.

Eventually we heard that my great uncle had an available apartment on Timon Street. We drove down the brick street with the towering trees and were impressed by the beautiful house. It was three stories high and well-maintained.

My uncle, who lived in the downstairs apartment, took us to the second floor. We walked into the large kitchen with a few windows. Two bedrooms and the bathroom were off the kitchen as was a pantry with a wall of glass-fronted cupboards.

Then came a dining room with an old-fashioned chandelier and the parlor, both with windows. Off the parlor was another small room with an entrance to the front porch. There was what I called a “door window” because you had to push up the bottom part of the window and it would push up the top part which formed the doorway. The porch was enclosed with wrought iron railings. The rent was only $55 a month.

We started shopping for our furnishings and found a beige sectional couch and an aqua chair at Jamestown Furniture in downtown Buffalo. I had spotted a kitchen set in a window at Pott’s Furniture on William Street. We purchased the gray table with chrome legs and six chairs. Our bedroom set, solid gray wood, with a huge mirror, was purchased at Victor’s Furniture and was a wedding gift from Joe’s parents.

The dining room set was found through an ad in The News at a house on Fox Street (the street where Joe was born). It was being torn down to make way for the Kensington Expressway. We paid $86 for a beautiful mahogany buffet, china cabinet, six chairs and a table that, when opened, seats 12.

We loved our apartment. Three of our children, Joe, Cindy and Diane, were born while we lived there. They were christened at St. Mary of Sorrows Church where Joe’s parents were married. The Civic Stadium was a block to the west and we could hear the cheers of the crowds at the Bills games and the roar of the cars from the stock car races.

After about six years, my uncle sold his house. We didn’t want to move, but we figured the new owners would not be so generous with the rent. It was again difficult to find an apartment as no one wanted to rent to anyone with children.

We did find a place across from Hennepin Park, where I grew up. The rent was $70 a month. The apartment was laid out the same as the one on Timon Street. The dining room was smaller, but we were glad to be back in Lovejoy. My parents still lived in our family house across the street. We had one more child, Linda, when we lived there and we belonged to St. Agnes Church, which had been my church.

When I was expecting our fifth child, we figured it was time to purchase a house. Joe saw an ad in The News for a house on Longnecker Street. It was perfect. The cost was $10,900 and there was a parlor, dining room, large kitchen, rec room, bathroom and four bedrooms. Our son, Jimmy, was born on the day we took it over. So things seemed to go full circle and we were back in Lovejoy where our children were brought up and where my daughter Linda lives only a few blocks from me.