My View: Outdoors columnist dad was prescient on pollution

What amazes me now is not only my father’s depth of caring about the health of our marine ecosystems – it was his prescience. He displayed that rare ability to see the future clearly because he fastened an unclouded eye on present reality. Reading through faded clippings, I am stunned at the foresight of his pessimism. Questioning whether anything like holding the perpetrators accountable for fish kills would ever happen, he wrote: “As is usually the case, the guilty party will no doubt remain unidentified.”

Even after area naturalists got their mobile unit from the then State Conservation Department, my father noted: “The only thing we can be sure about is that, sooner or later, unless those responsible for the series of kills may be made to see the light, others are bound to follow.”

Let me share one more quotation, because I find my father’s thinking exactly like my own. “This column has always held that prosecution and fines will never be the answer to the pollution problem. There is, in our opinion, only one solution and that is education.”

He goes on to say that if all “our top-level industrialists were fishermen themselves, vitally interested in the safeguarding of our natural resources, proper methods of neutralizing trade wastes would be employed.”