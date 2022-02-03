My View: Outdoors columnist dad was prescient on pollution

When I was 5 years old my parents taught me “habitat” – the word itself and what it means. Seeing the life around me in that moment – and how it could be changed – was my education.
Planting thousands of trees, digging and stocking ponds to transform 98 acres of farmland was my father’s passion project. His plan included shrubs of multiflora rose and autumn olive as ground cover giving food and nesting space for smaller wildlife and birds. Those species also created habitat.
There was another word my father, Howard Fischer, tried to teach a wider audience than me. After returning from service in World War II he wrote a weekly newspaper column called “In The Open,” covering outdoor sports and recreation. He had chaired the popular Eldredge Club Bicycle Race and managed championship baseball teams there before the war.
My father was also considered an expert interpreter and advocate for the natural world. He sent letters to the federal government proposing protections for endangered American songbirds during the 1940s. He could identify the species, gender, age, and timing of any animal whose tracks he was examining.
Observing fish kill after fish kill – on the Niagara River, in the Barge Canal, along creeks and streams – in his column he began to use the term “pollution.” He and his fellow outdoorsmen, he wrote in the early 1950s, had “tried for years to have a mobile pollution unit stationed along the Niagara Frontier so they could be on the scene whenever a fish kill occurred.” He had already been collecting water samples solo, which helped identify lethal amounts of chlorine, ammonia and cyanide – yes, cyanide – at these die-offs.
What amazes me now is not only my father’s depth of caring about the health of our marine ecosystems – it was his prescience. He displayed that rare ability to see the future clearly because he fastened an unclouded eye on present reality. Reading through faded clippings, I am stunned at the foresight of his pessimism. Questioning whether anything like holding the perpetrators accountable for fish kills would ever happen, he wrote: “As is usually the case, the guilty party will no doubt remain unidentified.”
Even after area naturalists got their mobile unit from the then State Conservation Department, my father noted: “The only thing we can be sure about is that, sooner or later, unless those responsible for the series of kills may be made to see the light, others are bound to follow.”
Let me share one more quotation, because I find my father’s thinking exactly like my own. “This column has always held that prosecution and fines will never be the answer to the pollution problem. There is, in our opinion, only one solution and that is education.”
He goes on to say that if all “our top-level industrialists were fishermen themselves, vitally interested in the safeguarding of our natural resources, proper methods of neutralizing trade wastes would be employed.”
No one changes until a problem hits them in the face, that is – splashes lethal chemicals onto their own lawn and property. Oh, and if that chemical happened to be cyanide, it was being dumped into the Niagara River during the 1950s at a rate of 1,000 gallons a day.
Knowledge (like a newspaper column) can function as a kind of pollination. A local journalist doing research in 1993 cited my father’s article dated June 2, 1952, as the last public reference he could find to a species of fish called the Blue Pike. Said to be especially delicious, the Great Lakes its only habitat, in 1975 it was officially declared extinct.