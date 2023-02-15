When I was a young girl, we had a coal furnace, which my father attended to. When the fire died down, he shoveled more coal into the iron belly. After the coal was consumed, he shoveled out the ashes, which went into a special bucket in case they were hot.

We only wanted a fire in the furnace, not in the basement or the rest of the house. For us to be comfortable in winter, my father had to take charge.

Sometime when I was still a schoolgirl, my father had our furnace converted to gas. This meant he no longer had to be “on duty” shoveling coal into the furnace and clearing the ashes out of it. He was much happier.

After I married, my husband and I also had a gas furnace. Periodically, its thermocouple would need replacing. My husband became very good at managing that task. So he was our unofficial “furnace guy.”

Now, my husband and I have a high-intensity furnace that has vents coming from the side of our house and does not use the chimney. To help us regulate the temperature or turn off the furnace, we have a “smart’ thermostat. We no longer must go to the thermostat and turn it. We can use our phones to set the temperature or turn the furnace off.

Recently, we had to replace the router for our internet connection. Sounds simple, doesn’t it? Install the router, then program the new WiFi network name and password in your devices. The computers and phones were easy. Not so, the thermostat, because one step in the company’s instructions was missing. So, we would get to a certain point and not see the expected screen because the instructions did not specify to hit “Next” at that point. After too many frustrating attempts, we called the company and a patient man walked us through the process.

The television was so simple to program, I could do it. My husband kept telling me I was a technical wizard. Do not believe him! And do not call me for technical advice.

Our kids think we need “smart” devices, so they send us something at holiday time. We rarely use most of them, but Alexa does obligingly turn a light on when told to do so as we enter a certain room. Getting that gal on our new network took a little doing, but Husband managed.

The trickiest task was getting our wireless printer on the new network. Do these manufacturers of printers know how tiny their screens are, and how old some of their customer’s eyes are? One of us would type in a correct letter, only to erase it when attempting to type a symbol. After several frustrating minutes, Husband had the printer connected. What a man! What an exercise!

It took a week to get everything working properly. Young people probably could have done it all in a day. But, we felt we had accomplished something when all our devices were smart again. It’s just that their owners don’t feel very smart.

I keep wondering if all this really makes our lives easier. I am not convinced. I liked it when my house wasn’t smart and I took charge of turning on a lamp or changing the temperature. Those dark ages weren’t so dark – because I know how to flip a switch.

Thank goodness when I had a new stove delivered, I never connected it to our internet. If I had, I wouldn’t be writing this because we would have starved to death by now.