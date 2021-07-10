My View: Our Mom is gone, but 'Jean-isms' live on

It’s been six months since my mom died; there are times when her absence is more profound than her presence – if that’s even possible. She was the hub of the family, the chief gatherer, the spewer of “Jean-isms” as we lovingly called them. Her voice has been silenced – sort of, but not really.
I went to a funeral years ago. The minister made a comment that I have never forgotten. He said it’s possible to die twice – once when a person’s body dies, and again when their name is never spoken. Take a minute to let that sink in.
Fortunately, in our family, there is not a chance of that ever happening. Rarely do we ever get together without telling a Mom story, and regardless of the narrator, the Mom voice automatically slips into gear. Everyone can do it, from the children, to the grandchildren, to the great-grandchildren – even my chiropractor can do it!
I suppose it comes from years and years of practice, and laughter, and love. And it will continue for years to come, I am certain of that. My friends keep prodding me to write a book of Jean-isms, with a trigger warning in the preface for those with weak bladders. She was just that funny.
Writing it would be a joy, filling each chapter with a multitude of absolutely necessary details, and finishing with the punchline. There would be plenty of material; enough for a sequel or two.
I could start with the ill-fated, whole family, trip to Atlanta for the Super Bowl. Mom was a rabid Bills fan. One night we chose a Mexican restaurant for dinner, and my dad ordered chicken tortillas. The fixins’ arrived steaming hot, along with a covered crock of warm tortilla shells. Mom warned Dad not to drip it all over his shirt, and of course, first bite in, chicken, sour cream and salsa slid from his chin to his navel. Mom took the cover off the crock and announced, “At least they provide you with these wipes,” as she began to clean his shirt with the tortilla shells.
The next chapter might include another restaurant faux pas. We were all in Vegas this time, finishing up a lovely dinner at a high-end spot. The server came to the table with warm, white cloths, rolled and carefully arranged on a silver tray. What a fancy-schmansy way to clean our hands after a meal! Mom thought they were complimentary coconut cakes for dessert.
There are so many stories, so many memories. Offering her not-so-quiet Tic-Tacs to all of us at the other end of the pew, during the sermon at church, is another favorite. There are others that probably aren’t appropriate for this space, but are certainly worth hearing.
Along with the tales are the catchphrases she would begin her opinions with …
“Let’s face it … ”
“In other words … ”
“I’m too nosy to check out yet … ”
“Onward Presbyterians … ”
These are the things we fall into. All. The. Time. We imitate her voice, we repeat her phrases, we even have perfected the cadence of her words. All of these things assure me that our mom, grandma, great-grandma, friend, this 95-year-old legend, will never fade from our memory. We will speak her name often, sharing her stories with all the enthusiasm we can muster, and looking back with laughter and gratitude for all of the memorable moments that have filled our lives to overflowing.
And if I ever do get around to writing that book, I think I’ll title it “Jean Everlasting.”