My View: Our Mom is gone, but 'Jean-isms' live on

It’s been six months since my mom died; there are times when her absence is more profound than her presence – if that’s even possible. She was the hub of the family, the chief gatherer, the spewer of “Jean-isms” as we lovingly called them. Her voice has been silenced – sort of, but not really.

I went to a funeral years ago. The minister made a comment that I have never forgotten. He said it’s possible to die twice – once when a person’s body dies, and again when their name is never spoken. Take a minute to let that sink in.

Fortunately, in our family, there is not a chance of that ever happening. Rarely do we ever get together without telling a Mom story, and regardless of the narrator, the Mom voice automatically slips into gear. Everyone can do it, from the children, to the grandchildren, to the great-grandchildren – even my chiropractor can do it!

I suppose it comes from years and years of practice, and laughter, and love. And it will continue for years to come, I am certain of that. My friends keep prodding me to write a book of Jean-isms, with a trigger warning in the preface for those with weak bladders. She was just that funny.