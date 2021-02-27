My View: Our country’s in need of forward thinkers

The writer Kurt Vonnegut once suggested we needed a Secretary of the Future. Above all, 2020 underscored the need for forward thinking. Does anyone doubt the current pandemic is a dress rehearsal for the next?

We may agree on that point but are doing precious little to take it seriously. What have we undertaken to modify agricultural and environmental practices to inhibit the jump of viruses from animal to human?

What about medical equipment supply chains, food security, medical research and health care for the vulnerable?

Or are we locked in stupidity, thinking profits matter more than people and universal health care is bad because somebody calls it socialism? Are we so opposed to benefits for those we feel don’t deserve them that we are willing to let them suffer medical catastrophes we all pay for anyway or get diseases that can spread to others?

We all want a “return to normal,” but we must concede future normal will be different from past normal.