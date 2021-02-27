My View: Our country’s in need of forward thinkers

The writer Kurt Vonnegut once suggested we needed a Secretary of the Future. Above all, 2020 underscored the need for forward thinking. Does anyone doubt the current pandemic is a dress rehearsal for the next?
We may agree on that point but are doing precious little to take it seriously. What have we undertaken to modify agricultural and environmental practices to inhibit the jump of viruses from animal to human?
What about medical equipment supply chains, food security, medical research and health care for the vulnerable?
Or are we locked in stupidity, thinking profits matter more than people and universal health care is bad because somebody calls it socialism? Are we so opposed to benefits for those we feel don’t deserve them that we are willing to let them suffer medical catastrophes we all pay for anyway or get diseases that can spread to others?
We all want a “return to normal,” but we must concede future normal will be different from past normal.
To that end, I propose, not a Secretary of the Future, but a Secretary of Imagination to lead a Department of Interdisciplinary Critical Thought and Imagination Outside Norms (DICTION), a broad cross-section of writers, artists, poets, filmmakers, programmers, game designers and scientists in fields from astronomy to zoology – thinkers whose sole job is to imagine scenarios, with an eye toward prevention and solution of problems.
Imagination played a significant role in World War II. Nazis toyed with ideas both outlandish (a giant space mirror to concentrate sunlight against enemies) and practical (long distance rockets and the first jet fighter plane).
On the Allied side, Buffalo’s William Donovan established the Office of Strategic Services, which pioneered inventive intelligence strategies as it evolved into the CIA, and Winston Churchill’s Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare developed new methods of sabotage that kept Germany from developing the atomic bomb.
America’s landing on the moon didn’t begin with JFK’s New Frontier and NASA. It began earlier in the minds of Plato, the real Cyrano de Bergerac, Jules Verne, H.G. Wells and Georges Melies – all of whom imagined journeys to the moon.
It continued with other science fiction writers, rocketry researchers, daring pilots and math prodigies.
It culminated in 1969 with a collaborative effort by pilots, engineers, the Black women “human computers” featured in the book and film “Hidden Figures” and German scientists who came to work for the United States under the protection of Operation Paperclip.
Whenever we face overwhelming challenges, such as 9-11, natural disasters, climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, demands for racial justice and the recent storming of the Capitol, someone always asks, “Who could have foreseen such a thing?”