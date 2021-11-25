My View: Opening my eyes to some life lessons

Have you ever heard a song lyric a hundred times and then one time you hear it in a whole new way? I was working out at the gym this week and listening to an Avicii song that was popular a few years ago.
“Life will pass me by if I don’t open up my eyes … So wake me up when it’s all over, when I’m wiser and I’m older, all this time I was finding myself and I did not know I was lost.”
Here I am, approaching Medicare age and about to be a grandfather. And what do I know, and what have I learned? Older, but wiser? Lost? Found? I thought that as we get older, we get more sure of ourselves. In some ways that is true. I do know many things. I also know that I know so little and that life seems so very random.
Some people look to me for advice, support and direction. Sometimes my training and life experience can help find a better way forward. While I know I can’t tell anyone what is right for them, the words from the song had me thinking about what is right for me.
While my time may not be running out, time does seem to march forward at an ever faster pace. With a bit of optimism and as much energy as I can gather, I still do want to “open my eyes” to new experiences, push myself beyond my comfort zone and be surrounded by people with positive energy.
Zip-lining above the forest canopy? Not a problem. Skydiving? No way – or not yet. Give me an exotic curry dinner and I’m fine, but maybe don’t tell me what is in it until after the last delicious bite.
I would like to keep my sense of wonder in the world and curiosity about other people. Oh, and I would also like to learn how to follow a recipe, correctly. A couple of years ago my wife was making a special New Year’s Eve dinner and my job was to make dessert. I found a great recipe for coffee-flavored chocolate mousse. We did have some debate about whether the tablespoons of coffee in the recipe were meant to be brewed or granular. I stubbornly insisted on adding unbrewed coffee grounds.
I have to say the grounds made for a very interesting grainy texture to that mousse and the caffeine kick kept me up very, very long past the midnight ball drop. My wife passed on her portion after one small taste and slept quite soundly soon after we said goodnight.
The song I heard says, “Wake me up when it’s all over,” but “wake up” and “over” may simply be a way to indicate an end to something leading to new beginnings or new opportunities. The kids that are expecting the baby have asked me to decide what I want to be called – Poppa, Gramps, Granddad. We all know that the little person will call me whatever she decides to call me.
“Why-un” rather than Rion. RiPa? Why not? More importantly, I have been thinking about how I will spend my limited time with her. My son and daughter-in-law will have to figure out the parenting.
I hope to share a lifetime of learning, funny stories and of course lots of love. I’ll remind her to laugh easily at ourselves and to laugh together as much as we can. Maybe I will also volunteer to show her how to make a great chocolate mousse.