My View: Opening my eyes to some life lessons

Have you ever heard a song lyric a hundred times and then one time you hear it in a whole new way? I was working out at the gym this week and listening to an Avicii song that was popular a few years ago.

“Life will pass me by if I don’t open up my eyes … So wake me up when it’s all over, when I’m wiser and I’m older, all this time I was finding myself and I did not know I was lost.”

Here I am, approaching Medicare age and about to be a grandfather. And what do I know, and what have I learned? Older, but wiser? Lost? Found? I thought that as we get older, we get more sure of ourselves. In some ways that is true. I do know many things. I also know that I know so little and that life seems so very random.

Some people look to me for advice, support and direction. Sometimes my training and life experience can help find a better way forward. While I know I can’t tell anyone what is right for them, the words from the song had me thinking about what is right for me.

While my time may not be running out, time does seem to march forward at an ever faster pace. With a bit of optimism and as much energy as I can gather, I still do want to “open my eyes” to new experiences, push myself beyond my comfort zone and be surrounded by people with positive energy.