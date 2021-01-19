My View: Online finds rekindle my hockey memories

An email from Legacy.com reminded me it was the seventh anniversary of the death of Bob Westphal, well-loved founder of the Buffalo Regals amateur hockey organization. That prompted an internet search to see what memories would sprout from being one of Bob’s early players in the late ’50s and early ’60s.
I found a March 2016 WGRZ report by Pete Gallivan titled “Unknown Stories of WNY: Saying Goodbye to a Youth Hockey Pioneer.”
It was about Bill Chamberlin, who had died that month. Bill and I played together on the Regals, coached by Bob.
Another Regal teammate featured was retired Sabres equipment manager Rip Simonick. He was stick boy for the AHL Bisons then and sometimes brought us old sticks, still usable for us.
Our teammates were from all over the city. Some Saturday mornings, a few of us would take buses from various points and rendezvous downtown, then take another bus to the Peace Bridge, and lug our equipment on a windy walk across the bridge to the old Fort Erie Arena for 6 a.m. practice.
After practice, a few of us would pile into Bob’s car and head to Roosevelt Park Rink to help him teach hockey to younger kids from the neighborhood. That rink also was a popular Friday night skating date venue with my girlfriend, now my wife.
Those and other youth hockey experiences shaped my life in ways I never could have predicted.
After graduating from Hutch Tech, I went to Michigan Technological University, intending to study engineering and hoping to play hockey. Tech had won the NCAAs that year with nine sophomores on the team, one of whom was future NHL great Tony Esposito, along with several others who went on to the Olympics or other higher level teams.
I did play a bit with the freshman team, but was not quite skilled enough to go further. Nevertheless, I did become a friend of the coach, John MacInnes, one of the greats in collegiate hockey coaching. Engineering wasn’t for me, writing was. I wrote about hockey for the student newspaper and successfully advocated for a new ice arena funded with student fees.
I pursued a career in public relations and spent 33 years of it in Pittsburgh. Outside of work, I began a deeper immersion in hockey – writing about it, teaching it, coaching at all levels and being instrumental in getting a community ice rink built in our suburb.
I returned to Buffalo often, coaching an Amateur Penguins team or watching our son play. I had the privilege of introducing him to Westphal once during a tournament hosted by the Regals.
Our daughter grew up liking hockey since she had to accompany us on many of her brother’s hockey trips. I arranged for her to interview some Penguin players when in high school and write about them. That helped her get a journalism scholarship.
Another digital memory in November was bittersweet. “30 Years Ago,” read the headline over a photo of our son making a big save for his high school hockey team. It was posted on the day of his birthday. I never pushed Jess into hockey, just introduced it to him. He took to it early and became a very accomplished goalie. However he followed a greater love, drumming and sound engineering. We lost Jess 12 years ago.
Seeing those digital posts in such a short span made for a powerful reminder that we never know how sharing something you love with others can set the course for another’s life.