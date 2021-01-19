My View: Online finds rekindle my hockey memories

After graduating from Hutch Tech, I went to Michigan Technological University, intending to study engineering and hoping to play hockey. Tech had won the NCAAs that year with nine sophomores on the team, one of whom was future NHL great Tony Esposito, along with several others who went on to the Olympics or other higher level teams.

I did play a bit with the freshman team, but was not quite skilled enough to go further. Nevertheless, I did become a friend of the coach, John MacInnes, one of the greats in collegiate hockey coaching. Engineering wasn’t for me, writing was. I wrote about hockey for the student newspaper and successfully advocated for a new ice arena funded with student fees.

I pursued a career in public relations and spent 33 years of it in Pittsburgh. Outside of work, I began a deeper immersion in hockey – writing about it, teaching it, coaching at all levels and being instrumental in getting a community ice rink built in our suburb.

I returned to Buffalo often, coaching an Amateur Penguins team or watching our son play. I had the privilege of introducing him to Westphal once during a tournament hosted by the Regals.