My View: One-room schoolhouse keeps history alive

Whether it’s Gen X, Y, or Z, there is a common thread linking these people together these days: minimalism, a style or technique (as in music, literature, or design) that is characterized by extreme spareness and simplicity.

I witnessed this firsthand when my kids, as they entered their 20s, threw out nearly all the keepsakes I had preserved for them. There was little tangible devotion to the “good old days” of their childhood as far as toting around remnants of the precious years.

So, I packed up what I could glom onto and for the past two decades have carried on, literally. I did the same with my own and my mother’s belongings and with treasures from my father’s estate. I cherish my mementos from the lives of my ancestors such as my framed wedding certificates and college graduation degrees from up to five generations back. I am comforted with visible evidence of my heritage, and I don’t apologize for any of it.

And yet, even I have felt the urge to undertake the process of trimming down my belongings and paring back my knickknacks – a version of a minimalist me. I have one incredible piece of sizable furniture after another (that would make two such possessions), which I aim to sell.