My View: One-room schoolhouse keeps history alive

Whether it’s Gen X, Y, or Z, there is a common thread linking these people together these days: minimalism, a style or technique (as in music, literature, or design) that is characterized by extreme spareness and simplicity.
I witnessed this firsthand when my kids, as they entered their 20s, threw out nearly all the keepsakes I had preserved for them. There was little tangible devotion to the “good old days” of their childhood as far as toting around remnants of the precious years.
So, I packed up what I could glom onto and for the past two decades have carried on, literally. I did the same with my own and my mother’s belongings and with treasures from my father’s estate. I cherish my mementos from the lives of my ancestors such as my framed wedding certificates and college graduation degrees from up to five generations back. I am comforted with visible evidence of my heritage, and I don’t apologize for any of it.
And yet, even I have felt the urge to undertake the process of trimming down my belongings and paring back my knickknacks – a version of a minimalist me. I have one incredible piece of sizable furniture after another (that would make two such possessions), which I aim to sell.
Connected with three consignment dealers/auctioneers, we are evaluating my stash, giving me quotes for the massive amount of cash I will now be pocketing. My beveled-glass cabinet from the late 1800s-early 1900s is going to command a price of about $200 to start, the old Larkin desk about $125, and any glassware or ceramic figurines – about $10 each.
“Kids don’t want these nowadays.”
If I am lucky, I might break even with what I sell and what I have to pay to have the rest carted away. Ugh!
So, that’s the bad news, but the good news? I am part of a great, rabble-rousing not-for-profit group of saints in Akron called the Friends of Limerick (the Limerick being an 1800s schoolhouse) who truly value our history, tangible and intangible. We are in the process of purchasing, restoring and reopening this old gem for tours. The photos of the bygone years are fascinating, and since the school remained open until the late 1950s, the stories we are gathering from former students and community civic groups are treasures, too.
The slate blackboard, with a portrait of George Washington hanging right above, sets the stage. Original desks from the Limerick’s beginning, as well as many other desks we will be mustering up from the turn-of-the 20th century, will be lined in rows, and classes from all over Western New York will come and experience the start of public education via the one-room-schoolhouse.
They will have a whole new appreciation for the luxuries of electricity, heat, air conditioning, gymnasiums, paper and indoor plumbing when the students are told to fetch wood for the stove or write lessons on their slates.
Interest in the project has spanned a century’s worth of citizens – from elementary school students to the Gen Z’s and beyond. Apparently, people may decide to travel light at home, but nonetheless they value a good glimpse of the past and proof of the great advancements we have made.
So maybe I won’t get rich on my depression glass, but the Depression will still be taught in the schools. Maybe my Larkin desk will be worth little, but the knowledge of clever entrepreneurs and architects, like John D. Larkin and Frank Lloyd Wright, will remain priceless, just like the Limerick Schoolhouse.