My View: One flawed woman saved generations

Sometimes, an ordinary person does something extraordinary, and becomes a hero. So it was with Elsa Woititz Reichert, my great-grandmother’s sister’s daughter.

In 1939, as Jews, my father’s immediate family was destined to be slaughtered by the Nazi government. Albeit reluctantly, Elsa pledged her assets as guarantor to the U.S. government, against the possibility that the family might emigrate from Germany and become dependent on public assistance.

Walk into any of my relatives’ homes and you will see her photograph. It’s a black-and-white picture of a homely, shapeless woman, hair bunched in a lopsided coil around her ears, wire-rim glasses pinching the bridge of her nose.

Her likeness watches us from china cabinets, bedroom walls and family rooms, sternly judging. When I was young, my mother said she was an odd duck, humorless and demanding, authority etched on her face despite the threadbare housedress billowing around her angular frame.

Nonetheless, when she came to visit, no cost was spared and no inconvenience was too great. Once, when she was in need of assistance after a fall, I was sent from Buffalo to Mount Vernon, at age 17, to be her helper. I understood that this widow who owned and managed a company that sold binoculars could afford to pay for a professional aide or nurse. I also knew that she would not hire anyone because she did not part easily with money.

We split the costs of meals at the diner where we went for a breakfast and the cab that transported us. She rented out rooms to boarders in her modest house and loudly worried about the utilities they used. She was by no means a typical hero but, during one very important time, she rose to the occasion.

My grandfather, Leonhard, a decorated veteran of World War I living in Nazi Germany, discovered that his family had distant relatives in America with the uncommon last name of Woititz. He defied German law forbidding Jews from entering the public library and, assisted by an English teacher, wrote a letter to every Woititz in the New York telephone book, begging for documents that would allow the family to immigrate.

The affidavits required by the U.S. were onerous and required the affiant to swear to support the refugees being sponsored. The sponsor’s assets had to be disclosed in detail to ensure this obligation could be met.

Elsa’s husband, Bob Riechert, sent letters back to my grandfather, denying a familial relationship and seeking reassurance that the family would work seven days a week if they were granted refuge, so that they would not be a financial burden. This correspondence was not especially reassuring but, with trepidation, Elsa persuaded her husband to take a chance and agree to sponsor the family. This act of heroism was not publicly acknowledged, nor would she have wanted that, for she was secretive about her wealth. Whether she feared beggars or robbery, I do not know, but there was no sign of riches in her abode or about her person.

She never had children and yet, she is responsible for generations of children. She saved a family of five: my paternal grandparents and their three sons. Those five have grown to 10 times that number of descendants. We are all the offspring of someone who risked her worldly goods and marriage to save people whom she did not know.

When I think of her, I am reminded that we need be neither certain nor perfect to do great things in this world. At times, blind trust and a moral compass are enough.

Cynthia Balderman will never forget Elsa.