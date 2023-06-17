Gilbert and Sullivan opined that a policeman’s lot is not a happy one, but a reporter’s life ain’t exactly a bed of roses either, pal.

I speak from experience of seven years as a newspaper reporter and another 11 as an editor, as well as 26 years professing researching, reporting and writing to enthusiastic young – or youngish – students at Buffalo State University.

Yet recently I realized I’m an anachronism because I strung words together for news stories in paragraph factories when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

That was back in the days when a Sunday paper was as thick as a paperback novel and people spent entire mornings reading it; back when commuters would hold a paper up over their face while reading it on the bus so that other commuters wouldn’t see them picking cereal shreds out of their teeth; back when … oh, never mind.

Sigh. These wistful bits of nostalgia paint a romantic past and, to be honest, the closest I ever came to a romantic past was when I was in Timon talking to the Mount Mercy girls on the 31 crosstown bus.

So back to reporting: When I was a cops and courts reporter my first murder trial wasn’t a love triangle, it was a love parallelogram, so I got to ask the DA and the public defender a range of questions to probe the intricacies of the American judicial system.

And when I was a sports reporter, I asked so many interesting questions that Bill Parcells called me an idiot in a postgame presser at Rich Stadium. I earned such respect that the parents at a frosh football game in Salamanca once booed me.

But alas and alack, I’m not a reporter anymore. In my glory days I spoke to two presidents; enough governors, senators, mayors and their assorted functionaries to pack a caucus; police bosses and the rank and file; an Olympic gold medal winner; a Nobel Peace Prize winner; and a 100-year-old farmer in Niagara County who flirted with my photog. It needs to be noted that none of them sends me Christmas cards or invites me out for wings. I know, snobs, right?

I also spoke to the hoi and the polloi, the riff and the raff, the washed and unwashed masses. All that got me thinking, if I were still a reporter, what sort of questions would I ask?

Maybe:

Barack Obama: “What’s Bruce Springsteen really like?”

Michelle Obama: “How do you politely hint to The Boss that making those guitars talk all night and all day is enough?”

Jackson Browne: “Wazzup with the writer’s block that you couldn’t finish ‘Take it Easy’?”

David Bromstad: “So, umm, how many tats do you have?”

Lamar Jackson: “Hey, mister, can you spare a dime?”

Coach McDermott: “Yeah … uh … about those 13 seconds ...? And no malarkey about it still being too soon!”

Dave Barry: “Have you finally settled on a good name for a rock band?”

Whataya think?