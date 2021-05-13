My View: On tiptoes for a hug: A grandma’s world

I admit I used to feel just a little guilty because I knew the real me, but I also loved knowing that there was someone for whom my existence was only a pleasure and I tried to live up to their good opinion of me – a surprise to my teachers and parents, who were always needing to straighten me out.

I loved being a grandparent, when I could be the fun, indulgent adult in the early life of my grandsons. Knowing that time flies, and that toddlers grow up and sticky messes aren’t forever, you no longer postpone and say, “Not now, maybe when I have more time, honey.”

You hug and laugh and play in the now, and they become taller and smarter, and grow up to give you help and advice, especially with everything new and techy and needing to be charged all the time. And you are so proud of the good job their parents did, even though it did go by too quickly, just like your mother said it would.

One of the sweetest moments with grandchildren is when they find out you knew their parent from a long time ago when their parent was little, and you were the mom and they didn’t like to eat spinach either, but they ate it anyway and got to be tall and smart and strong. Now as you get older, it is you on your tiptoes reaching up for a hug, and they all got to be taller and you got to be prouder, of both generations behind you.