My View: On tiptoes for a hug: A grandma’s world

One of the greatest relationships in life is the child-grandparent one, first, when you are the child, and again, when you are the grandparent.
Parenthood is the fruits and veggies, the proper bedtime, the required, responsible part. Grandparenthood is the fun, sticky, huggy, why not one more hour, one more cookie, “they’re only young once,” part.
My dad worked long hours, but I remember when I was 5, he took me to the zoo and bought me a balloon. I felt so special and I proudly learned to hang on to it, really tight, as he suggested.
“Money doesn’t grow on trees, you know.”
Dad was always giving good advice, and I wished I knew where money did grow so I needn’t hang on to that string so tightly, and he didn’t need to work so hard. My grandfather had the time to sit me on his knee and teach me “Little fishy in a brook” as we both laughed, and his unlimited time after he retired was mine.
My grandparents were generous and kind and complimentary in their opinion of their grandchildren, but I knew that they had been hoodwinked. At their house, goodies were always freshly baked and our presence was met with only smiles (we didn’t stay too long), and we could do things and play in places that were a surprise to my parents because, unbeknownst to them, we grandchildren were perfect. (Grandpa and Grandma said so.)
I admit I used to feel just a little guilty because I knew the real me, but I also loved knowing that there was someone for whom my existence was only a pleasure and I tried to live up to their good opinion of me – a surprise to my teachers and parents, who were always needing to straighten me out.
I loved being a grandparent, when I could be the fun, indulgent adult in the early life of my grandsons. Knowing that time flies, and that toddlers grow up and sticky messes aren’t forever, you no longer postpone and say, “Not now, maybe when I have more time, honey.”
You hug and laugh and play in the now, and they become taller and smarter, and grow up to give you help and advice, especially with everything new and techy and needing to be charged all the time. And you are so proud of the good job their parents did, even though it did go by too quickly, just like your mother said it would.
One of the sweetest moments with grandchildren is when they find out you knew their parent from a long time ago when their parent was little, and you were the mom and they didn’t like to eat spinach either, but they ate it anyway and got to be tall and smart and strong. Now as you get older, it is you on your tiptoes reaching up for a hug, and they all got to be taller and you got to be prouder, of both generations behind you.
We learned as children, and then as parents, and then as grandparents, how fortunate it is to have all kinds of love in all sizes and from all sizes as you take your turn on the stepladder of life, surrounded by those who love you in return. We are so lucky to have each other.