How many times over a 30 year period had Mom and I witnessed drama and family intrigue taking place in Bert Bauer’s living room while together watching the CBS soaper, “Guiding Light”? It must have been hundreds.

But when I was actually sitting on the couch of that iconic all-too-familiar set at the studio in New York – next to veteran actress Charita Bauer, who played the show’s family matriarch – it was a surreal moment.

Mom was a long time fan of the daytime drama starting from when it made its debut as a 15 minute soap on CBS in June of 1952. From then on, she had begun what would be a 30 year relationship with the Bauer family and other significant Springfield residents. She would witness the Bauers and other prominent families – such as the Norrises, Spauldings and Reardons – in the fictional town go through their many trials and tribulations. A conglomeration of scandals, blackmail, illicit love affairs, corporate espionage, multiple personalities, murder and mayhem were all thrown into the mix.

It was a royal kaleidoscopic mess of highly addictive daytime entertainment. And from the time I started kindergarten, I sat absorbed watching, too, while at home from school for lunch at 12:45 p.m. each weekday afternoon. I was cluelessly intrigued by the continuing story.

Even during my college days at Fredonia, I periodically caught an episode in the student lounge, but Mom always kept me well abreast of the show’s happenings in her weekly letters. After my mother’s untimely passing in December of 1981, it didn’t seem it would ever be the same watching the show without her. I somehow knew Mom would be looking down from above, with her spirit present in her favorite rocker in the living room. I knew she wanted me to keep up with following the “light,” which had expanded to an hour and went on for another 28 years.

In March 1982, I wrote a letter to one of my favorite actresses on the show, Marsha Clark, who portrayed the perky and, at times, flip nurse Hillary Bauer. To my astonishment, she called me from Manhattan, thanking me for the letter and invited me to visit her and fellow cast members at the studio.

I headed out there that weekend of May 28. Escorted by Marsha Clark up to the third floor, I was presented with an autographed copy of the day’s script, which must have contained 75 pages of dialogue. And then I visited several familiar sets and met some of the stars of the show – among them Chris Berneau and Elvira Roussel, who portrayed power mogul Alan Spaulding and his wife, Hope. Berneau, a nice and dynamic actor, would die of AIDS a few years later.

I also crossed paths with actress Lisa Brown, who played town tramp Nola Reardon, Kathleen Cullen (Amanda Spaulding) and Millette Alexander (Dr. Sara McIntyre). What a nostalgic and euphoric ride it was, now that I look back. I wondered what Mom would have thought. She, Dad and I had also always enjoyed the dastardly villains that came and went – most notably, scoundrels Lee Gantry and Stanley Norris.

My one regret was not having the opportunity to meet Michael Zaslow, who from 1971 had played super villain Roger. Zaslow would die a tragic death, too, eventually succumbing to ALS.

When I married my wife, Eileen, in 1996, she, too, was a “Guiding Light” follower over many years, and we enjoyed faithfully watching together until the show’s demise in 2009.