My View: On Super Bowl Sunday, it was Man vs. Mouse

Regarding this year’s Super Bowl, forget Rams vs. Bengals; at my house, all attention was on Man vs. Mouse.
On that afternoon, while I was relaxing in my easy chair, one of my cats, Rizzo, jumped off my lap and was sniffing around the bookcase. At about the same time I was thinking, “I wonder if we have a mouse in the house,” a mouse scampered from behind the bookcase to under the couch.
Now, I derive no joy from killing any animal, but I knew I had to get rid of this little guy. If I could have just opened the door and let him run out, I would have, but with my luck three of his pals would have come inside instead.
My wife was upstairs at the time, and I saw no reason to involve her; after all, my brain is at least twice the size of a mouse’s, so I was confident this wouldn’t take very long. I was wrong.
Armed with a broom, I waited for Rizzo to flush out the mouse, which he did. Repeatedly. But that mouse, which hereinafter will be referred to as “Flash,” evaded my broom each and every time. He kept rotating between the bookcase, the couch, and the entertainment center, with Rizzo in hot pursuit. In my defense, I had to be careful not to accidentally whack Rizzo in the head. He hates that.
A little background on Rizzo: He is a sweet male, orange with a white bib and paws. I have been owned by 15 cats in my lifetime (you don’t own cats; they own you), and while I have loved them all, Rizzo is by far the weirdest one. One of his nicknames is “The Zookeeper,” because he has a penchant for taking small stuffed animals off of shelves and putting them elsewhere. Sometimes he will put four or five in a circle, other times he will take just one and move it all the way from the second floor to the basement. He likes to do this secretly; he has only been seen doing this once.
I tell you this because I know that even if Rizzo catches Flash, he won’t hurt him. He will gently carry him in his mouth and deposit him on the shelf with the rest of the zoo animals. And will be dismayed when Flash runs away.
At some point, my wife either heard me yelling, “Get it, Rizzo!” or heard my broom slapping the floor aimlessly. She came downstairs, assessed the situation and grabbed a broom of her own.
For the next hour, Flash evaded our brooms at least 10 times. He could have stayed hidden, but I think he was enjoying the game. At one point he went right between my legs, and I’m pretty sure he was laughing.
The game was getting so out of hand that Rizzo actually gave up and jumped up on the couch for a 50 yard line seat.
Finally, I reminded my wife that I had committed to watching the real Super Bowl at a friend’s house, and that I had to leave. She was on her own. She kept texting me updates: “Rizzo is useless, he is still lounging on the couch.” “I wouldn’t have married you if I knew how bad you were at removing rodents.” Then, “I have Flash trapped behind the bookcase and there is only one way out.” And finally: “The mouse is no longer.”
Being an engineer, she traded her broom for the metal fireplace shovel. And being a former English major, that left me to tell the tale, even though my first thought was to never speak of this again.