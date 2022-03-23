My View: On Super Bowl Sunday, it was Man vs. Mouse

Regarding this year’s Super Bowl, forget Rams vs. Bengals; at my house, all attention was on Man vs. Mouse.

On that afternoon, while I was relaxing in my easy chair, one of my cats, Rizzo, jumped off my lap and was sniffing around the bookcase. At about the same time I was thinking, “I wonder if we have a mouse in the house,” a mouse scampered from behind the bookcase to under the couch.

Now, I derive no joy from killing any animal, but I knew I had to get rid of this little guy. If I could have just opened the door and let him run out, I would have, but with my luck three of his pals would have come inside instead.

My wife was upstairs at the time, and I saw no reason to involve her; after all, my brain is at least twice the size of a mouse’s, so I was confident this wouldn’t take very long. I was wrong.

Armed with a broom, I waited for Rizzo to flush out the mouse, which he did. Repeatedly. But that mouse, which hereinafter will be referred to as “Flash,” evaded my broom each and every time. He kept rotating between the bookcase, the couch, and the entertainment center, with Rizzo in hot pursuit. In my defense, I had to be careful not to accidentally whack Rizzo in the head. He hates that.