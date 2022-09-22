My View: On Sunday, honor the mothers of fallen heroes

Sunday, Sept. 25 is Gold Star Mother’s Day.

Every year, as the last Sunday in September approaches, I stop and reflect on mothers in our country who have lost sons or daughters who were serving in the military. The mothers are known as gold star mothers. Their losses may have occurred in war or in peace time anywhere in the world. They may also have occurred from accidents while on duty serving our country.

I first learned about gold star mothers 22 years ago. I decided their stories needed to be told.

I began my research in 2000. I located seven gold star mothers from Western New York and asked if they would share their stories. I was overwhelmed at the responses and even more, their experiences. Other gold star mothers heard about my research and wanted to share their memories.

I traveled to New Jersey, Indiana, Florida and the Navajo Indian reservation in Arizona. These mothers also related their stories. They shared pictures and their sons’ letters from a places far away and a time long ago, in Vietnam. The mothers had silently endured a huge loss in an unpopular war. I was touched by their desire to share heartfelt memories after three decades of silence. Their deepest wish was that our country would never forget the sacrifice their sons made for our country. I thanked them for their stories and had promised them that their sons wouldn’t be forgotten. I published their stories.

Most mothers I met had joined local chapters of the national American Gold Star Mother Organization in Washington, D.C. Members are referred to as an American Gold Star Mother (ASGM). It is a nonprofit, nonpolitical, nondenominational service organization founded in 1928 after World War I. The purpose is to perpetuate the memories of sons and daughters, assist veterans and promote peace and good will for the United States and all other nations. It also extends assistance to all gold star mothers. The mothers attend veterans’ events, volunteer at Veterans Hospitals and fundraise for homeless veterans or those in need.

These women are essential threads woven into the fabric of our country’s history. They survived their darkest hours with courage. They inspire me. They are women of all colors, cultures and backgrounds. But when I see them dressed in their white uniforms and hats, one tiny pin on their lapel unites them. It is the pin only a gold star mother can wear. She didn’t ask for this pin. But she wears it with pride.

An AGSM once told me, “Our organization is not one that any mother aspires to join.”

These women have given back to our country in ways many have seldom seen. They do so because they love America. They honor their fallen children. They know what they stand for when the flag flies.

Our country has ended another war. We now have a new generation of gold star mothers. There will be ceremonies in Washington, D.C., the weekend of Sept, 23-25.

I’ve attended local church services and ceremonies on Gold Star Mothers Sunday. I hope there will be local events honoring them this year. The mothers have always thanked me with warm smiles and gentle hugs for attending. I am humbled.

On Sept. 25, I will pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by all mothers of our nation’s fallen heroes.