Remla Parthasarathy In elementary school, July Fourth meant little more to me than playing outside with my cousins from Chicago, Boston and Middletown, eating lots of rice, chapati and curry while others ate burgers and hot dogs and trying to catch glimpses of fireworks from Bassett Park to the north and some country club to the south. That changed in 1990 when I became a United States citizen.

My mother and I were naturalized together in a ceremony on July 5, 1990, onboard a decommissioned U.S. ship in the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. I don’t know why, but we had been invited to a bigger than usual, grander than you can imagine naturalization ceremony that seemed to be a part of an extended July Fourth celebration. Local celebrity WKBW Eyewitness News anchor Irv Weinstein was the guest speaker. It was huge.

How can I adequately express how much that day meant to me, and because of that day, how differently I see July Fourth?

As proud as I am of my Indian origin and as much as I love my Indian culture, as a preteen and then teenage girl, I had felt trapped and suppressed living in India. I had been expected to have an arranged marriage, my education had not been a priority and violence against women had been commonplace. More than anything else, I wanted to be free. I associated that hope of freedom with America and being American.

Even though I returned to the states for the last years of high school and college, not having my U.S. citizenship kept me tethered to India. For more than two decades, I had straddled two continents, not belonging in either. I needed that to end. Becoming a U.S. citizen was something I desperately wanted. I truly believed it would enable me to achieve dreams I didn’t even know I had. I was not wrong.

Most of July 5, 1990, passed in a daze, but there are things I remember in vivid, visceral detail. Excitement and nervousness mingled into a heady combination giving the butterflies living inside me enough strength to keep me afloat. I still remember how proud I felt standing up, lifting my right hand, taking the oath of allegiance with my mother, and choosing this country to be mine. I still remember the elation of feeling, “Now, I will have possibilities that would never have been open to me.” My body still remembers feeling – finally – like I had a right to be here and could one day belong.

This country is not perfect. As a nation we are still learning about our true history and reckoning with our racialized past. We continue to deal with xenophobic and anti-immigrant sentiments. Individually, many of us have embraced growth and are trying, in big or small ways, to understand what we can do to be more inclusive, be more accepting, be more equitable.

Personally, I am struggling with balancing trying to do no harm and trying to be more just. I feel like I’m failing. Is my saying that July Fourth is important to me continuing to silence the voices of Indigenous people? Is it ignoring “the mournful wail of millions” as Frederick Douglass’ July Fourth speech references? How can I own something meaningful to me without negating someone else’s reality?

I’m not sure. But this July Fourth I will look at the photo that my father took of my mother and me 33 years ago, see the solemnity, pride and hope in my eyes, and be grateful for my chosen nation.