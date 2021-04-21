My View: On beauty, I learned the truth at 65

I turned 65 this past February; a big milestone, says our culture. The last 12 or so months has indeed been a time of profound reckoning for me, but not for the reasons you may think.

Recently our culture has started to finally acknowledge that the size 6 woman with a perfectly unlined face, no cellulite and thick, glorious hair that we see touted as the perfect female image is in fact fiction and totally unrealistic.

I suppose there are a small minority of women out there who have been blessed to be born with incredible genes. But for most of us, short of starving ourselves, constantly working out, plastic surgery, injections or airbrushing our photos, perfection is an unattainable goal.

I applaud the many celebrity women who have come forward recently and said, “Hey, you see that picture of me on the magazine cover, well this is what I really looked like before professional hair and makeup and the wizardry of Photoshop.” And kudos to the many TV and magazine ads that now showcase women of all sizes, ages and colors. I am so happy that our daughters and granddaughters are being raised with a much more realistic concept of what beauty is.