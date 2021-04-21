My View: On beauty, I learned the truth at 65

I turned 65 this past February; a big milestone, says our culture. The last 12 or so months has indeed been a time of profound reckoning for me, but not for the reasons you may think.
Recently our culture has started to finally acknowledge that the size 6 woman with a perfectly unlined face, no cellulite and thick, glorious hair that we see touted as the perfect female image is in fact fiction and totally unrealistic.
I suppose there are a small minority of women out there who have been blessed to be born with incredible genes. But for most of us, short of starving ourselves, constantly working out, plastic surgery, injections or airbrushing our photos, perfection is an unattainable goal.
I applaud the many celebrity women who have come forward recently and said, “Hey, you see that picture of me on the magazine cover, well this is what I really looked like before professional hair and makeup and the wizardry of Photoshop.” And kudos to the many TV and magazine ads that now showcase women of all sizes, ages and colors. I am so happy that our daughters and granddaughters are being raised with a much more realistic concept of what beauty is.
However, being a woman of a certain age, that old message of feminine perfection took hold long ago and has been hard to shake. When I was a teen, my dad would kindly remind me and my sisters that no woman should ever weigh more than 125 pounds. I recall walking down the aisle at my wedding weighing 127 pounds at 5 feet, 7 inches tall (I’ve shrunk since, darn), and thinking I was overweight.
I was a very slim child, teen and young woman. But at around the age of 40, after two pregnancies, I gained weight. It was never out of control, but by medical standards I was obese, and still am.
My thighs and waist and stomach are bigger than the charts say they should be. I would scurry into the shower in the morning, avoiding looking for too long in the mirror. A swimsuit always required a cover-up to be worn over it. I had been very successfully taught to be ashamed of my imperfect body.
However, after a pretty serious prolonged health issue last year when my body took some real punches, I started feeling differently.
The extra pounds are still there, the cellulite didn’t disappear, and spider veins still creep up from my ankles. My crow’s feet are a testament to the thousands of hours I have spent laughing with my family and friends. My extra pounds are the result of countless dinners I have made and enjoyed with those I love. My scars are a reminder of all the talented and kind doctors and nurses who have looked after me.
This body has given me two incredible children, survived cancer, loved my husband for over 40 years, held strong through some pretty gut-wrenching losses of loved ones, and has endured too many surgeries. My belly, back, feet, knees and breasts are marked with countless scars but finally I see what they truly are – my battle scars.