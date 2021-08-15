My View: On a family vacation, new peace dividends

Change is the theme of our family vacation this year. For me, anyway – so much change, all around. That we even managed to get everyone together in this crazy moment in time. That we are fortunate enough to be healthy, fully vaccinated and able to take time off and rent a house with access to a private beach – that is a miracle in itself.

What’s really different this time, so different beyond the obvious recognition of post-pandemic – or better to call this still-pandemic – life, is we are traveling with adult children and their partners. And two small rescue dogs. No grandchildren in this picture. Maybe that is down the road, and we will be looking at another sea change.

In the meantime, what I am noticing is an adjustment in focus that has altered the picture of our family vacation. We parents are no longer the planners/schedulers for daily activities and meal prep. It’s most assuredly not my kitchen anymore. I’m not even the first one up making coffee.

Everyone’s pitching in, and though it’s more chaotic than I’d like, everyone seems happy. Happy, too, to retreat to their own spaces when quiet time is needed, books (some still carting around actual tomes) or devices in tow. A preponderance of charging cords litter the floor near every outlet – no more circumventing Legos, but still watch where you are stepping barefoot.