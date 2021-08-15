My View: On a family vacation, new peace dividends

Change is the theme of our family vacation this year. For me, anyway – so much change, all around. That we even managed to get everyone together in this crazy moment in time. That we are fortunate enough to be healthy, fully vaccinated and able to take time off and rent a house with access to a private beach – that is a miracle in itself.
What’s really different this time, so different beyond the obvious recognition of post-pandemic – or better to call this still-pandemic – life, is we are traveling with adult children and their partners. And two small rescue dogs. No grandchildren in this picture. Maybe that is down the road, and we will be looking at another sea change.
In the meantime, what I am noticing is an adjustment in focus that has altered the picture of our family vacation. We parents are no longer the planners/schedulers for daily activities and meal prep. It’s most assuredly not my kitchen anymore. I’m not even the first one up making coffee.
Everyone’s pitching in, and though it’s more chaotic than I’d like, everyone seems happy. Happy, too, to retreat to their own spaces when quiet time is needed, books (some still carting around actual tomes) or devices in tow. A preponderance of charging cords litter the floor near every outlet – no more circumventing Legos, but still watch where you are stepping barefoot.
What’s really great is we no longer need to referee altercations. There are squabbles, of course, some of them vociferous. But they figure it out themselves, no hitting! Snits are short-lived, and no one is screaming “Mom, he’s bothering me,” though no doubt he is. (Boys grow up, but brothers never really do – ask any sister.)
Politics are debated with passion, as close as we come to fighting in this family. In the course of this vacation, daughter and daughter-in-law were very happy to learn New York will have its first female governor, but really, why does it always seem like they get into higher office through a back or side door, the political equivalent of a private club’s ladies entrance? Can’t we just elect the right women in the first place? Main door, thank you.
Times are changing in the wider world, but at a slow pace, unlike the accelerated time frame of our family life, our days right now, in this snapshot from a vacation evolution. These days we head to bed first, suddenly the elders. It is a pleasure to lie in bed and hear the kids out on the deck, their chatter punctuated with bursts of laughter.
Someone tells a joke, they compare and contrast books read, shows streamed, music downloaded and played on tiny speakers for all to hear, and trash tastes. Can’t believe you listen to that garbage. Then the “whatever happened to’s” – the memories, the gossip, the friends they grew up with, so many still in their personal orbits. What’s going on in their work lives. I hear snippets of the conversation; mostly I hear, and savor, that they are getting along, famously, it seems. A parent’s dream come true.
Weren’t they just schoolkids, reluctantly toting on vacation their summer reading list books? Weren’t they just toddlers being admonished not to eat the sand, and stop hitting your brother with that shovel!
Where does the time go? When did I stop being in charge of everything and when did someone else start that morning coffee and ask me if I’d like a drink before dinner? This is not a complaint, just an observation. Bittersweet. Life goes on, a cycle of retreat and renewal, as it should. Comfort in that, I find, comfort and change, in the family vacation that we are so lucky to enjoy.