My View: Oldies but goodies, our softball team plays on

The MOGS are a softball team that began in the 1980s and this summer we held a reunion game. MOGS stands for “Mostly Old Guys,” a name that we actually had the gall to think we deserved back when we were “mostly” in our 30s.

We have played in local leagues every year since around 1981, and every year since 1991 we have gone to South Florida in late winter for a week of tournament softball.

We’re in our 60s and 70s now, so these days some say the M stands for “moldy.” We managed to get 36 guys who have disgraced themselves over the years by wearing the MOGS uniform to show up to play, and another couple dozen to watch, umpire, heckle, etc.

Some of us still play softball regularly to this day, in senior leagues and tournaments; most have moved on to less rigorous activities.

The response to our endeavor to play a reunion game was overwhelmingly positive. For one thing, having emerged from this pandemic mostly unscathed, we were eager to get together with old friends. Also, in my opinion, team sports create a bond that exceeds typical friendship. One of our players drove in from Detroit; another three flew in that morning from New Jersey on a private plane, now known as “MOG Force One.”