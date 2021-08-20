My View: Older men start wars, the young ones die fighting them

Joe’s biggest fight was in the building to building, hedge row to hedge row, Battle of San Pietro, Italy, south of Monte Cassino. The Fifth Army sustained 16,000 casualties. A month later, he fought in the Battle of Monte Cassino, a four-month-long campaign that cost the Allies 55,000 casualties. The Allies prevailed against the Winter Line held by Axis forces.

Joe cheated death three times during the war, being shot at several times, surviving a bomb that landed five feet from his foxhole and from a trip wire connected to improvised explosive device.

Joe, from the “Greatest Generation,” survived the war, returned to Western New York, married and built his own house in Derby for his wife and four children. His watch repair and jewelry business was in the Ellicott Square building. In 2010, he died at age 84.

Shortly before he died, he wrote his recollections of his WWII service. The following quote stood out: “I look back at things and wonder, was it really courage or was I meant to survive? My wife told me I always seem to say, in my sleep, ‘I have to get out of here.’ When I was in a precarious position and had to vacate, the instinct to survive was strong.”

The Army awarded Joe three Bronze Battle Stars, a European Victory Medal, and a Mediterranean Medal for his courage and valor.