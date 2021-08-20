My View: Older men start wars, the young ones die fighting them

My brother-in-law, Joe DeMarie, was drafted on his 18th birthday into the Army for World War II. Five months later, he fought in two of the epic battles of the war. Many teenagers enlisted, and some under 18 lied about their age. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, a teenage American soldier, just prior to his beach landing, remembered it was his high school graduation day.
After boot camp in Oregon, Joe traveled by train to the East Coast, boarded a Liberty ship and spent 28 seasick days traveling to Oran, Africa, to practice beach landings.
After training in Africa, his outfit landed in Anzio, Italy, behind the German Gustav Line, in an attempt to block the Germans from pulling troops from Italy for deployment to Normandy, France. Joe was a survey instrument man; his job was to place gun batteries into position. He also served as an observer, in high points like a church tower, selecting targets to shoot at. As an observer, he was a target for German snipers and had bullets pass so close to his head it sounded as though they broke the sound barrier.
In preparation for the allied invasion, the Germans were entrenched and held all the high ground in Italy. Pathways to the high ground were laced with trip wires and landmines.
Joe had the nickname “Ridge Runner,” because he would run up and down hills, while dodging enemy fire, to come up with accurate sightings for fire direction.
Joe’s biggest fight was in the building to building, hedge row to hedge row, Battle of San Pietro, Italy, south of Monte Cassino. The Fifth Army sustained 16,000 casualties. A month later, he fought in the Battle of Monte Cassino, a four-month-long campaign that cost the Allies 55,000 casualties. The Allies prevailed against the Winter Line held by Axis forces.
Joe cheated death three times during the war, being shot at several times, surviving a bomb that landed five feet from his foxhole and from a trip wire connected to improvised explosive device.
Joe, from the “Greatest Generation,” survived the war, returned to Western New York, married and built his own house in Derby for his wife and four children. His watch repair and jewelry business was in the Ellicott Square building. In 2010, he died at age 84.
Shortly before he died, he wrote his recollections of his WWII service. The following quote stood out: “I look back at things and wonder, was it really courage or was I meant to survive? My wife told me I always seem to say, in my sleep, ‘I have to get out of here.’ When I was in a precarious position and had to vacate, the instinct to survive was strong.”
The Army awarded Joe three Bronze Battle Stars, a European Victory Medal, and a Mediterranean Medal for his courage and valor.
In 2019, I went to the American cemetery in Normandy, France, where 9,388 American D-Day invasion soldiers are buried. Robert Niland, age 25, and his brother Preston, age 29, from Tonawanda, are buried next to each other in Normandy. I prayed for them as I knelt on this most hallowed ground.
The following is a quote from a memorial in the American cemetery in Normandy: “The Americans came to liberate, not to conquer, to restore freedom and end tyranny.”
I also went to the La Cambe German war cemetery in Normandy with more than 21,000 graves, some of the dead as young as 16 years old.
Older mad men like the fascist Hitler, Italy’s Mussolini and Japan’s Emperor Hirohito start wars, and very young men die fighting them.