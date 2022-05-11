My View: Old songs bring bittersweet memories

Music is a key that opens doors to the past. Once unlocked, memories of days past cascade like the notes of a song. Some are pleasant and some are sad. Some of those memories are fresh and palpable, and some are faded but comfortable — like old jeans.

Two songs from 1968, “Beautiful Morning” and “Mrs. Robinson,” have never failed to trigger thoughts of my twin cousins Greg and Jerry. These lyrics from “Beautiful Morning” — “There will be children with robins and flowers sunshine caresses each new waking hour” — capture the halcyon spirit of those childhood days.

My cousins were my best friends and fellow adventurers. Together we were the Three Musketeers, two Batmans and Robin; a trio of G.I. Joes and lawmen with cap guns fighting the outlaws of the old West. Marshall Dillon, Roy Rogers and the Lone Ranger rode again on stick horses.

We lived within walking distance of each other in the Broadway Fillmore District. Sleepovers were common and play dates were routine. We found adventure where we could. Forts were built out of cushions and blankets and a walk around a narrow ledge by a backyard koi pond was a daring and difficult challenge I once failed. As I slipped into the cold and mucky water, my cousins rescued me by throwing a clothesline so I could climb out of the slimy cement pool.

Our world of adventure greatly expanded when my cousins moved to Elma. Eight acres of woods, fields, a sand pit and a creek provided the ideal world for boys with energy to spare. Hours were spent exploring the woods. Buffalo Creek presented opportunities for crayfishing and minnowing. As we walked through the fields we jumped at every pheasant we unexpectedly flushed into the air. The tumultuous world of the Vietnam War, riots and assassinations did not intrude upon our innocent bliss.

One early May day, the world of the Three Musketeers and the brave cowboys dissolved. A fast-moving truck, a pail blown onto a street and a young boy’s desire to be helpful collided in tragedy. Innocence ended as death intruded.

Early spring is indelibly etched with somber memories of a wake and funeral. My heart still aches for my aunt and the sorrow she endured. On a cold and rainy Mother’s Day my aunt took me by the hand and led me to the small casket that held Gregory. She told me that she knew I would greatly miss my best friend and she gave me a hug. I later served as a pallbearer as Greg was laid to rest. My aunt’s courage, perseverance and faith through her loss taught me how to handle life’s challenges.

Death is really incomprehensible to a 10-year-old. Waves of emotion swept over me. Months later I was hospitalized for two weeks due to a mysterious stomach ailment. No diagnosis was ever offered but in hindsight it was undoubtedly some form of post traumatic stress disorder. With time and reflection, I have found that although we heal from loss, scars remain upon the heart and soul. Sometimes those scars ache terribly no matter the passage of time.

"Mrs. Robinson" was a Top 10 song in May 1968. Gregory particularly liked the lyrics, “Jesus loves you more than you will know’’ and “Heaven holds a place for those who pray.” Every time that song comes on the airwaves, I think of Greg and I share in the hope and promise of those lyrics.

As spring slowly unfolds in Western New York, the robins, sunshine and flowers bring me back. Through music, these days are not lost nor should they be. In opening the door of memory, joy and sorrow await.

Michael Lex cherishes music and memories.