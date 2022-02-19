My View: Old-school rules were about respect

The object of my discontent was one of the all-time great sports officials of that – or any other – time, John “Noey” Nostrant. As I departed the court, I walked past Noey and said, softly, “You suck.” That resulted in the obligatory technical foul, but I felt it worth it to get my feelings known.

The game ended, and as captain of our team, I was called forward to receive the trophy that came with the win. I was still holding that trophy as we walked to the cars that would take us back to South Buffalo when the aforementioned referee suddenly appeared from behind a tree and gave me an open-handed slap in the face. There is no doubt that Nostrant could have done a lot more damage than his slap, but he made his point.

“Your father would have done the same thing if he heard you say that,” Noey said. “Learn how to win like a man.”

I looked at Coach Herrmann for support, but he merely said, “He’s right.”

Back then, we learned to win and to lose. But most of all, we learned to play hard, to play fair and to respect each other: teammates, coaches, opponents and officials. We learned the rules and never entertained thoughts of cheating.