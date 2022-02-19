My View: Old-school rules were about respect

One of the great joys of my youth was playing basketball. I played everything, but basketball made me happiest.
That joy was amplified by learning the game I loved from two great mentors. I had the privilege of playing at Bishop Timon under the tutelage of Mel Palano. In the summers, I played at Mulroy Playground for George Herrmann, a great coach and teacher for whom the playground is now named.
That coaching one-two made me a better student of the game than I was a player, and the lessons I learned from those two men carried far beyond the end lines and sidelines of my youth. I also made friendships among teammates and opponents that I carry to this day. One of those opponents was Tony Masiello, whom I served when he was mayor of our fair city.
At Timon, I learned a style of play that emphasized discipline, but in the playground, I was free to play a more open and freelance style. The teams I played on won a lot. My junior year at Timon, we were regular season co-champs. In my senior year, we were again regular season champions.
At Mulroy, we started winning the citywide playground tournaments when I was 15 and did so for four years. But coaching, back in the day, was not only about hoops, but larger lessons about life. We were on the verge of winning our third straight championship on the Delaware Park courts when I fouled out of the game. We were safely ahead with less than two minutes to play, so I thought I might express my displeasure with the officiating.
The object of my discontent was one of the all-time great sports officials of that – or any other – time, John “Noey” Nostrant. As I departed the court, I walked past Noey and said, softly, “You suck.” That resulted in the obligatory technical foul, but I felt it worth it to get my feelings known.
The game ended, and as captain of our team, I was called forward to receive the trophy that came with the win. I was still holding that trophy as we walked to the cars that would take us back to South Buffalo when the aforementioned referee suddenly appeared from behind a tree and gave me an open-handed slap in the face. There is no doubt that Nostrant could have done a lot more damage than his slap, but he made his point.
“Your father would have done the same thing if he heard you say that,” Noey said. “Learn how to win like a man.”
I looked at Coach Herrmann for support, but he merely said, “He’s right.”
Back then, we learned to win and to lose. But most of all, we learned to play hard, to play fair and to respect each other: teammates, coaches, opponents and officials. We learned the rules and never entertained thoughts of cheating.
I think of those days now with the Olympics awash with yet another scandal and another inequitable application of the rules. The rules have been bent to accommodate a Russian teenager in these Winter Games, but were strictly enforced to ban an American from the past Summer Games.
I think of those days, also, when I read of parents assaulting referees in youth games, when players are encouraged by parents to deliberately injure opponents, when it becomes increasingly difficult to enlist officials who don’t want to put up with the abuse and the potential for injury at the hands of self-entitled parents and players who are convinced rules are for suckers.
It might just be that we look back through rose-colored glasses that make everything look more pure and pristine. Maybe things were just as turbulent in the days of my youth. But I don’t think so. Rules applied to everyone. It seemed simpler then, and way more fun.