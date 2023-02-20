Cemetery buffs discover hidden treasures everywhere.

Our recent forays have yielded a trove of new cemetery experiences that are far from spooky. A recent adventure took place at the end of an autumn trip to Massachusetts. My husband and I happened upon Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, near Concord, Mass., choosing that cemetery because of its fascinating name and the fact that it is an 1855 cemetery. To our surprise, four giants of American literature rest here within a few feet of each other on “Authors’ Ridge": Henry David Thoreau, Louisa May Alcott, Nathaniel Hawthorne and Ralph Waldo Emerson. There we were, standing at the feet of true American legends. Despite the fame of these authors, there are no stories on the markers; the names and mementos left by visitors told us of their importance in our country’s literary history.

There are many lesser-known but equally fascinating and touching stories associated with headstones throughout local cemeteries. Some remind the visitor of unique personal talents and many more the gift of a life in the service of their country. Often there is simply a single first name or last name, hewn in stone, as a reminder of a life.

Recently, after abandoning a planned walk due to icy conditions and the fact that we walk with two good-sized dogs, a safer route was our goal. That decision led us to an unexpected lesson in local history as well as providing us with needed outdoor exercise.

We were in the neighboring Town of Elma and we wandered over to Cemetery Road – aptly noted as a dead end street. Up the hill is an 1853 cemetery, pristine in the snow and perfect for investigating. We trudged over to the top of the hill and admired lovely meandering Buffalo Creek. No wonder the Senecas, the original Native American settlers of this land, chose this spot. They were followed by a few colonial families, notably the Hurd family, who found the location to be ideal for grain milling. Judging from their home, now the town museum, this was a decision that resulted in a prosperous work and life. Others joined the Hurds. One headstone in the cemetery noted that the MacPherson family had a related claim to fame in husband Daniel, who lived from 1825 to 1897, and was an early inventor of the grain binder, a machine that ties sheaves of grain together.

Amid the prosperity, a sense of sadness prevailed. Two grave markers noted the tragic deaths of two young men. One was George Townsend, who died at at Cedar Creek, Va., an 1864 Civil War battle. The other, Allen Hurd was “felled at Gettysburg” in 1863 at the age of 21. Likely there are other graves memorializing those who died in battle in Elma Cemetery, but the day was growing short. Our rather somber mood was lightened when we chuckled at a sign on the way down the hill, which is named ”Dead End Garage.”

In defense of cemeteries, I suggest that there is so much to learn from a casual stroll, especially within a cemetery that goes back to the 19th and 18th centuries. Cemetery walks have heightened our understanding of our country’s roots and the awe-inspiring achievements of its citizens, as well as reminding us of personal grief and loss. Our ongoing discovery of hidden treasures affords us a better understanding of our local history, too.

As we stroll through time, we get healthy outdoor exercise and connect in new ways with the beauty and peace contained in these sacred spaces.