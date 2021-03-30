My View: OK, Blue Jays, let’s play ball!

My adopted team, the Toronto Blue Jays, will open their season on Thursday in Yankee Stadium. We cling to hope that they will have a return engagement in Buffalo this season.
I come late to the chorus of Blue Jays praise singers. Now, though, it’s “OK, Blue Jays. Let’s. Play. Ball.”
When younger I would sing the baseball electric about the Washington Senators. No one I knew was a Senators fan, probably because the team was almost always first in errors with few fans in the seats and last in the American League. So I figured they needed some fans somewhere and I appointed myself one.
I also identified with Frank Howard because he wore glasses. I, too, wore glasses in my backyard/playground career. But the Senators moved and I became a Yankees fan because, well, my father was one, as was most of Buffalo, and I wanted to finally cheer on a team that was usually first in the American League if last in peace. Apparently constancy is not one of my virtues.
What also helped spark my interest in the Jays is that you can actually see the Toronto skyline from some spots on the Lake Ontario shores of Niagara County. Toronto is at one end and Buffalo at the other end of the golden horseshoe that stretches around the western end of the lake.
Toronto’s first game of the 2020 season was on the road, a 6-4 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 24, before cardboard cutouts in the seats in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Last year, Buffalo was a natural for the team without a home after Canada said no. So the team searched. Would it ever find a home? Or would it ride forever on the circuit of ballparks of North America? It was the team that couldn’t go home. Until July 24 its fate was still unlearned.
So Buffalo was told to wait as the Blue Jays searched for a new temporary nest. Pittsburgh said no. Baltimore didn’t fit. So finally T-O said the B-lo was a go.
We understood the hesitation. A little. The organization wanted a big-league park. Pilot Field/Coca-Cola Field/Sahlen Field and whatever name it once had and will use in days to come is not big league. But it was kinda, sorta meant to be expanded to be one when the city pursued a franchise back in the giddy ’80s and ’90s.
Buffalo had a National League club in the 19th century that no one really knows about. Ban Johnson was supposed to put a nascent American League club here in the early 20th century but stiffed the city for Boston. And then there was the Federal League team in the early 20th century that folded along with the league.
We had hoped to get an NL expansion franchise in the late ’60s (which went to Montreal, c’est la vie) but we couldn’t even keep our own Bisons as the team shuffled off to Winnipeg.
So it’s important to be earnest when recounting the losses and understanding what a major league team playing home games here meant to our sense of place.
Simply put, it meant redemption. The organization wanted big. We’re medium. They spell centre, we spell center. They say po-TAY-toe, we say spuds. Still, no one called the whole thing off.
This year? The Jays will play their first month of home games in Dunedin, Fla. Their home field after that? To be announced.
I say: Play ball!