My View: OK, Blue Jays, let’s play ball!

Last year, Buffalo was a natural for the team without a home after Canada said no. So the team searched. Would it ever find a home? Or would it ride forever on the circuit of ballparks of North America? It was the team that couldn’t go home. Until July 24 its fate was still unlearned.

So Buffalo was told to wait as the Blue Jays searched for a new temporary nest. Pittsburgh said no. Baltimore didn’t fit. So finally T-O said the B-lo was a go.

We understood the hesitation. A little. The organization wanted a big-league park. Pilot Field/Coca-Cola Field/Sahlen Field and whatever name it once had and will use in days to come is not big league. But it was kinda, sorta meant to be expanded to be one when the city pursued a franchise back in the giddy ’80s and ’90s.

Buffalo had a National League club in the 19th century that no one really knows about. Ban Johnson was supposed to put a nascent American League club here in the early 20th century but stiffed the city for Boston. And then there was the Federal League team in the early 20th century that folded along with the league.

We had hoped to get an NL expansion franchise in the late ’60s (which went to Montreal, c’est la vie) but we couldn’t even keep our own Bisons as the team shuffled off to Winnipeg.