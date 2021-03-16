My View: Officer’s kindness resonates 55 years later

Thankfully, my wife came to my rescue as she stated that she had her driver’s license. He then must have seen my wife’s dire look. Amazingly, he looked at my wife’s license and said he would not give me any ticket as long as my wife got behind the wheel. However, now the real problem developed.

My wife stated that she could not drive the stick shift. The officer then muffled some loud sounds and appeared somewhat agitated. Then, to my surprise, he graciously allowed me to drive to our apartment, but he emphasized we must go straight there. Now there is where it got tricky again.

I remarked that I needed to stop at a gas station for gas, as that was the real reason I had done a rolling stop, to conserve gas. The officer kindly said for me to follow him to the nearest open station. It took five minutes to get there. I pulled on one side of the pump as the officer pulled on the other side.

As the gas attendant was coming to my window, I realized that I had no money and no credit card. It happened that my wife had no money or card either. I tried to barter with the gas attendant to give him my watch for $10 of gas. No deal.