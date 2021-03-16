My View: Officer’s kindness resonates 55 years later

In our divided nation, there is much hostility directed at the police these days. An experience of mine gave me a much different view.
My story begins back on a summer evening in 1966, and about one year after I had married my dear wife at 24 years old. We were living in a one-bedroom apartment in a suburb of Rochester and we decided at the last minute to go to a drive-in, located in Webster, and see some new movies.
After seeing the two movies I drove my 1962 Falcon back to our apartment at about 1 a.m. On the way I came to a four-way stop sign in the quiet suburb of Irondequoit. I confess that I did a rolling stop, believing there could not be any cop around.
As I proceeded forward, and within 10 seconds, bright white lights came up behind me. Sure enough and to my chagrin, it was a town police car. I pulled over and the police officer came to the side window.
I went into my “defense act.” I remarked that since it was so late and there was no traffic, I admitted to a rolling stop. The officer immediately asked for my driver’s license. As I reached into the back pocket of my Bermuda shorts, it hit me that we had left the apartment quickly, and I did not have my license.
Upon hearing my news, the officer announced that he was going to give me two tickets, for driving without a license and failure to stop for a stop sign. In addition, he would follow me to the nearest gas station so I could call someone to come and get us. He would also impound our car.
Thankfully, my wife came to my rescue as she stated that she had her driver’s license. He then must have seen my wife’s dire look. Amazingly, he looked at my wife’s license and said he would not give me any ticket as long as my wife got behind the wheel. However, now the real problem developed.
My wife stated that she could not drive the stick shift. The officer then muffled some loud sounds and appeared somewhat agitated. Then, to my surprise, he graciously allowed me to drive to our apartment, but he emphasized we must go straight there. Now there is where it got tricky again.
I remarked that I needed to stop at a gas station for gas, as that was the real reason I had done a rolling stop, to conserve gas. The officer kindly said for me to follow him to the nearest open station. It took five minutes to get there. I pulled on one side of the pump as the officer pulled on the other side.
As the gas attendant was coming to my window, I realized that I had no money and no credit card. It happened that my wife had no money or card either. I tried to barter with the gas attendant to give him my watch for $10 of gas. No deal.
I got out of the car and went to the side window of the officer’s car. I told him of my plight. I asked for $2 or $3 to get gas, as I had run out of money. If he gave me the money I would send it back to him.