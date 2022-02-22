My View: Of brothers, birds and evidence of the divine

As children we believe all we are told, especially about God. Our obedience was unquestionable. We strove to please our parents in whatever way we could. I was the middle child, which never bothered me. Even to this day when people comment about being the middle child, to my mind it was an advantage. Mother held my older brother close, as my father did the same for my younger brother. That left me to escape unhindered to my own little world based around the River Thames.

My older brother, Robert, and I had paper routes before we left for school. Being a year younger than Robert, I witnessed how he was able to get my father’s admiration and attention with an ease I did not have. His trick was to listen to my father talking about the local bird life, which Dad did with a passion. Whenever Robert sensed he was about to be in trouble, he would announce that he had seen a long feathered yellow warbler or some other bird Dad had mentioned. He would go into lengthy descriptions. Dad would fall for Robert’s line every time. Robert would then brag to me about how he had dodged a dressing down for one of his misdemeanors.