My View: Of brothers, birds and evidence of the divine

As children we believe all we are told, especially about God. Our obedience was unquestionable. We strove to please our parents in whatever way we could. I was the middle child, which never bothered me. Even to this day when people comment about being the middle child, to my mind it was an advantage. Mother held my older brother close, as my father did the same for my younger brother. That left me to escape unhindered to my own little world based around the River Thames.
My older brother, Robert, and I had paper routes before we left for school. Being a year younger than Robert, I witnessed how he was able to get my father’s admiration and attention with an ease I did not have. His trick was to listen to my father talking about the local bird life, which Dad did with a passion. Whenever Robert sensed he was about to be in trouble, he would announce that he had seen a long feathered yellow warbler or some other bird Dad had mentioned. He would go into lengthy descriptions. Dad would fall for Robert’s line every time. Robert would then brag to me about how he had dodged a dressing down for one of his misdemeanors.
Mother’s rule every morning was that we boys would have breakfast before going to our paper routes. No matter that I arose first, finished my meal first, I had to wait so that Robert could leave first, as he was the oldest. I never understood that and was always unhappy about it.
One particularly cold winter’s morning, I sat and waited to be allowed to leave. This bothered me because Robert’s route was on our street, mine was about a mile away and a far bigger route along the banks of the River Thames for about two miles. It was so long that I could only carry half the papers and had to return for the balance to be delivered.
Delivering the papers, I often investigated the banks of the river to see ducks, swans, moorhens and other birds. Dead fish floating on the surface were worthy of my attention. House boats with lights twinkling inside were fascinating. Rain, shine, fog, whatever this was, it was my world. I was hypnotized by it all. The swirling, eddying motion of the river entranced me.
Looking back, this is where my deep affection for all things water was given birth. Little did I know this was to be the beginning of my affair with the sea. Vast bodies of salt water can still erase everything around me as I stare mindlessly at the sea.
One morning, unbeknown to Robert, I had hidden his bicycle at the end of the garden behind the shed. Robert left and seconds later, I left. As I stood on the step and watched Robert looking for his bike, I heard a loud whooshing noise. Behind our row of houses was a gravel pit where an abundance of wildlife lived. This particular morning thick mist hung over the pit and the rear gardens. The whooshing sound got louder and louder as three magnificent swans took off from the water, beating their wings furiously to take off.
I looked up. Robert looked up. A swan’s large poop came out of the mist and landed on his head above his ear and ran down. I laughed, as any young boy would. Turning, I exclaimed to my mother, “There is a God.” Sadly, I was not quick enough to avoid the boxing around my head that mother delivered. It was well worth it.