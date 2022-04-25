My View: Of Bluestones, blue roses and glass menageries

In Hamlet, Hamlet tells his friend Horatio, “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” Now there are various ways to interpret this. Hamlet probably said this to explain his father’s ghost.

Curiously enough, I believe that, after my father of blessed memory died, he visited me in a dream. He told me he was playing duplicate bridge (my Dad was a life master) with a Mr. Robinson.

Now, there was a duplicate game on Robinson Road. But my father and I have had that psychic connection more than once. Years ago, while visiting the Observation Tower in Niagara Falls with my maternal cousins, my mom and their parents, I told them, as we were walking down, that Dad was here. My dad worked at Sattler’s at the time, which is why it seemed improbable that he would be there, let alone know where to find us. Sure enough, there he was to greet us.

Bluestones (my Dad’s last name) really aren’t Bluestones. They are originally Blausteins. My grandfather changed his name from Simon to Seymour and from Blaustein to Bluestone during World War I because he didn’t want people to confuse him with the Germans we were fighting against. Having the name Bluestone has had its ups and downs for me. I was heavy as a child, although I’m now anorexic. Bluestone because “Blubberstone.”

Yet, when I visited Stonehenge, I loved to see that there were blue stones there. Years later, when I was in New Zealand, there was a Bluestone Jean shop. I purchased two T-shirts and gave them to my parents. I wear the one I gave my dad when I need a lift.

I have always loved glass animals. Sattler’s Notions Department had these miniature glass figurines and I built my own glass menagerie. I also found a rather large hand-blown glass unicorn at a New York City street fair when I lived there. Unfortunately, I didn’t insure it and my parents received a smashed-to-bits unicorn. Fortunately, I found the glass blower around Greenwich Village and he blew me a new one, which now sits at the top of my bookcase.

Fast forward to circa 2006 when, after going to SUNY Buffalo State to earn my English language arts certification, I was a student teacher at Kenmore West and I taught Tennessee Williams’ "The Glass Menagerie." Here is where the blue roses come in. Blue Rose is a mispronunciation of pleurosis, which affects Laura, one of the major characters. Yet a blue rose is special; it stands out. Being a bluestone made me stand out. Williams based Laura on his sister. It is her disability that makes her so special.

Fast forward to the passing of Gerda Klein. She wrote two versions of a book "The Blue Rose" and there is a Blue Rose Foundation at Buffalo State. In "The Blue Rose," Klein wrote about Jenny, a girl with some sort of learning disability. I knew the first Jenny and her mom, Lillian. The last time I saw the both of them was several years ago. When Klein updated her book, I had the privilege of meeting her and having her sign my copy. Lillian gave me the first book, and I consider both versions a precious commodity.

This Bluestone misses her father, and, among her figurines is a glass bulldog, representative of my dad’s dog, Mitzi. Unfortunately, I never had any children to carry on the Bluestone legacy, but the future still holds hope.