My View: Odd and proud, my genes go marching on

She does a very good imitation of me, except she makes me sound like Yogi Bear. “Hello,” she’ll say. “My name is Grandpa and I drink too much coffee and do crossword puzzles.” I asked my daughter if she has noticed that one of her kids is a bit off. “Gee, Dad,” she answered. “I wonder where she gets that from?”

My wife and I were at dinner at my daughter’s and my son-in-law was trying to get his youngest to try cauliflower. She refused, claiming that cauliflower tastes just like cat. He asked her how she knew what cat tasted like and she held up a piece of cauliflower saying, “Duh, it tastes just like this. Yech!”

Most adults are thrilled when a child or grandchild displays traits that come from them such as artistic ability, athleticism, good looks, etc. One of my descendants apparently has a screw loose and guess who is getting the blame? She is sweet and smart and thoughtful, but she has a delightfully mischievous side and an offbeat sense of humor that I find adorable. (Not sure if her parents share that sentiment.)