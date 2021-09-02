My View: Odd and proud, my genes go marching on

Years ago, one of my uncles was explaining that every big family has at least one oddball: “You are ours,” he said. I wasn’t offended; the way I looked at it, all my siblings and cousins were tragically normal. Too bad for them.
In grade school I remember being sent to the principal’s office for my “unacceptable behavior.” I honestly had no idea what I had done. The principal, a kindly woman named Sister Judeen, listened as I explained I had apparently done something bad, but I wasn’t sure what. She told me to have a seat and she continued doing paperwork. After a few minutes she said, “Robert, you may return to your classroom and stop doing whatever it was you were doing.” She smiled and sent me on my way.
My adult children, who know everything, think I am “on the spectrum” – whatever that means. I admit I constantly sing nonsense songs, tell horrible jokes and have trouble sitting through a one-hour TV show. What’s wrong with that? I am retired now and apparently safe from publicly embarrassing my kids.
I have four lovely granddaughters, one of whom seems to be a bit on the goofy side. She is just 7, but already showing signs of a delightful looniness. My daughter recently asked her to phone Grandma and tell her they were running late. She called our house and, lowering her voice, said, “This is Grandpa O’Connor and I need to talk to my wife.” One of my sons answered the phone and told the caller “he” couldn’t be Grandpa O’Connor because he is sitting right next to me. “That man is an imposter,” she bellowed. “Now put my wife on the phone!”
She does a very good imitation of me, except she makes me sound like Yogi Bear. “Hello,” she’ll say. “My name is Grandpa and I drink too much coffee and do crossword puzzles.” I asked my daughter if she has noticed that one of her kids is a bit off. “Gee, Dad,” she answered. “I wonder where she gets that from?”
My wife and I were at dinner at my daughter’s and my son-in-law was trying to get his youngest to try cauliflower. She refused, claiming that cauliflower tastes just like cat. He asked her how she knew what cat tasted like and she held up a piece of cauliflower saying, “Duh, it tastes just like this. Yech!”
Most adults are thrilled when a child or grandchild displays traits that come from them such as artistic ability, athleticism, good looks, etc. One of my descendants apparently has a screw loose and guess who is getting the blame? She is sweet and smart and thoughtful, but she has a delightfully mischievous side and an offbeat sense of humor that I find adorable. (Not sure if her parents share that sentiment.)
This past year we got to spend a lot of time together because both her parents work and she and her sister were being taught remotely. I would watch her sit in front of her computer listening politely and attentively to her teacher. When called upon, she would shyly answer questions. When the teacher moved on to another student, however, the little imp would turn to me and stick out her tongue. I would have sent her to the principal’s office, but he was in quarantine.