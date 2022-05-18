My View: Nursing is a calling for the compassionate

National Nurses Week wrapped up last Thursday. As a retired registered nurse, I am always interested in who received the Nurse of Distinction award, who the nominees were, and where they practice. My interest was high because 2022 marks my 50th anniversary as a nurse.

When my classmates and contemporaries graduated, Buffalo boasted many different education opportunities to become a nurse. College offered a BSN; a hospital program guaranteed a diploma and a community college awarded an AAS degree. Then, and now, all candidates are required to pass the state Registry Exam.

Our generation wore white uniforms, shoes and stockings and a nurses cap. Caps were specific to your school and the black band identified you as you a registered nurse. Pantsuits were a new option. Today’s nurse forgoes the cap, dresses in scrubs and makes rounds in comfy shoes.

Patients, too, have changed. In years past, people were admitted the day before surgery, stayed overnight and remained for several days, depending on their condition. Gall bladder surgery guaranteed 10 to 14 days. Today’s patients are more critically ill, get less time and require more intensive care. Equipment and skills necessary to make someone comfortable require advanced technical training and yet the nurse must not lose sight of her goal to treat the patient, their family and friends with kindness and compassion.

The majority of us began our careers at one of the local hospitals. I was hired at Our Lady of Victory Hospital and continued working there until the hospital was closed in 1999. The staff at OLV was a special group and followed the example set by Father Nelson Baker and we referred to each other as our “OLV Family”.

From the time I was a little girl, I wanted to be a nurse. Nursing was the “business” for the females in my family. My great grand aunt graduated from Sisters Hospital School of Nursing. My grand aunt graduated from OLV School of Nursing and my aunt graduated from D’Youville College. I couldn’t wait to join them.

Congratulations to all of the Nurse of Distinction nominees. Recognition for a job well done is always a good thing. But here is a thought for the rest of us: A friend once told me nurses are born. We are the keepers, the givers, the fixers, the people who care. We are the movers and the shakers and we will always put the patient’s best interest first. That is our distinction. Be proud.

I often encourage people to consider a career in nursing. I enjoyed five different positions in this profession. What other job lets you go from taking care of babies to working with elderly? You can scrub in for an operation, or consider a mental health career. You can care for people suffering from debilitating disease. You can go on to teach or deal with advancing technology. The possibilities are endless. You just need to have the gene that says you care and the fortitude to work hard and long hours. The ability to communicate, work with others and the strength to not take no for an answer when someone is suffering is a requirement.

If you choose to join us, you won’t get a cap. You’ll need to buy your own comfortable shoes and there will be days you will wonder if you did all you could. But I promise this: If you are one of us, born to be a nurse, you will never ever be sorry you pursued your dream.