My View: Nursing careers are for everybody

Negative stereotypes in a once female-dominated profession have faded away.

Men are piling in to nursing classes.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are roughly 3 million registered nurses and 676,000 licensed practical or licensed vocational nurses in the nation – with 12% of the RNs now being men, up from 2.7% male RNs in 1970.

The profession survived a temporary setback from the movie series featuring Ben Stiller as a registered nurse. Stiller, who played Gaylord “Greg” Focker, tries his best to gain the approval of his future father-in-law, Robert De Niro’s character Jack Byrnes.

Focker not only fails to impress Byrnes, he becomes his frequent target of ridicule.

In “Meet the Parents,” a breakfast scene includes the following dialogue:

Jack Byrnes (De Niro): “You know Greg is in medicine, too, Larry.”

Dr. Larry Banks (James Rebhorn): “Oh really, what field?”

Greg Focker (Stiller): “Nursing …”

Dr. Larry and table full of guests burst into laughter.

Dr. Larry: “No, really?”

Greg Focker: “Nursing ...”

Dr. Larry and guests: (dead silence)

(Jack Byrnes is the perfect comic foil for Greg Focker. De Niro’s facial expressions are priceless.)

The movie pokes fun at male nurses, but it also highlights in a humorous way the narrow-minded attitudes some – De Niro’s retired ex-CIA character, in particular – still hold toward male nurses.

The gender label attached to their profession is not generally meant in a complimentary way. One doesn’t hear, “The male plumber fixed the leaky sink,” or “There’s a male cook working the evening shift at the diner.”

These days, most men working as nurses are oblivious to the negative comments. The big jump in interest could just be that nursing is more appealing than many male-dominated occupations.

When firefighters and police officers are risking their lives, male nurses are saving lives.

When sports writers are catering to prima donna athletes, male nurses are being appreciated and loved by their patients.

Construction workers come home dirty every day.

Truck drivers seemingly never come home.

For some men, it’s about the money. According to the Nurse.com’s Nurse Salary Research Report for 2022, the median salary for male RNs is $90,000 as compared to $76,000 for female RNs.

Job-market trends would seem to confirm that male nurses are not much bothered by the Jack Byrneses of the world. Still, the profession could benefit from more positive efforts to develop the workforce, such as the Partners for a Healthy Community’s “Are You Man Enough to be a Nurse?” billboard recruitment campaign on I-4 in the Orlando area. (The six-month project was initially funded by a grant from the Florida Center for Nursing.)

Yes, male nursing is a lucrative and growing profession.

There might even be room for a few male CIA agents interested in a career change.