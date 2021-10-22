My View: Nurses display everyday heroics

As my husband, Allen, and I were driving on Maple Road, I happened to see a sign in front of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital that read "Heroes Work Here!" Nurses have always been my heroes and not just because I worked in that profession for more than 30 years.
I am just a wee bit past middle age so I'm not working anymore. But I am so happy that nurses are finally being recognized for the wonderful women and men they are.
Their titles ranged from RNs, nurse practitioners, LPNs and certified nursing assistants. While CNAS do not attend nursing school, they are highly trained for the position they are assigned to. I don't believe the medical and surgical units in the hospitals could function without CNAs.
While CNAs do not pass medications, they are usually responsible for the daily personal care of several patients. Most CNAs do vital signs along with doing blood draws. Those are just a fraction of the tasks they perform. With the sick patients needing care in the hospital, these staff members earn every penny that they are paid. It’s not always easy to be a nurse.
After graduating from nursing school, my first job was working the 3-to-11 shift on a med-surgical unit in a hospital. Going to nursing school or college gives you a good foundation for learning. But when you start that job, that's when the real education begins.
I worked that shift so my father could work days. At that time my mother was terminally ill, so we had our own hospice at home. I can remember teaching my dad how to give "IM medications," charting her medications, etc. After a few weeks dear old Dad became the expert nurse and started giving me suggestions. Sometimes the nurse becomes the student – except in that case.
As we all live our lives, most of us see changes that we could only imagine at one time. Hospitals have changed and so has nursing. The first unit I worked on had 22 patients and about half of them were ambulatory. Our staff consisted of a charge nurse, me and a CNA. Past the patients’ rooms was a type of family room. About 9 p.m. a few evenings a week, it was not unusual to see six or seven patients playing cards, having a beer or two and smoking their brains out. I can't help but laugh when I think of those days. Sometimes it’s fun to be a nurse. And now, of course, we know that smoking is not a good idea.
Most of my nursing career took place in a hospital, but for a short time I worked in a nearby nursing home and a doctor's office. I was charge nurse on the 3-to-11 shift. By that time my husband and I had three small children so I did not want to venture too far away from home. To my surprise, I loved the job, the staff and the patients. Fast forward 30 years, once again the nurses in those facilities are finally getting recognized for their work.
But this time their positions are even more demanding due to Covid-19. When hospitals were not allowing visitors, the nursing staff even took the place of family.
Speaking of Covid, I always thought some nurses had some magic immunity to many diseases, but it’s not so. Allen tested positive and was very ill. About a week later, he was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia, but not before giving it to me. He recovered but it’s a whole new ballgame when Covid hits home. I’m grateful to the nurses who took care of him.
Hospitals are open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Many hospitals have a "call-in sick rule” on the weekends. This means that if you call in sick on your weekend to work, you must make it up when your nurse manager decides. It’s not always easy to be a nurse.
As my children grew older, I was finally able to work day shifts. For the next several years I "floated" to all the units of the hospital.
I think it is safe to say that some of us have met a nurse that they did not care for – it happens. What you might call a Nurse Ratched is usually miserable and has been known to yell at her patients and fellow nurses. In her own way she taught nurses what not to do.
