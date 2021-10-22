My View: Nurses display everyday heroics

But this time their positions are even more demanding due to Covid-19. When hospitals were not allowing visitors, the nursing staff even took the place of family.

Speaking of Covid, I always thought some nurses had some magic immunity to many diseases, but it’s not so. Allen tested positive and was very ill. About a week later, he was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia, but not before giving it to me. He recovered but it’s a whole new ballgame when Covid hits home. I’m grateful to the nurses who took care of him.

Hospitals are open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Many hospitals have a "call-in sick rule” on the weekends. This means that if you call in sick on your weekend to work, you must make it up when your nurse manager decides. It’s not always easy to be a nurse.

As my children grew older, I was finally able to work day shifts. For the next several years I "floated" to all the units of the hospital.

I think it is safe to say that some of us have met a nurse that they did not care for – it happens. What you might call a Nurse Ratched is usually miserable and has been known to yell at her patients and fellow nurses. In her own way she taught nurses what not to do.

• • • My View is a column for personal essays, reflections, observations, etc. The length is 600 words. Sometimes the topics are light, sometimes more weighty, but My View is not for editorials about issues in the news. (Those are welcome in letters to Everybody’s Column.) All My View submissions are subject to editing and a photo of the author is also required. Essays and photos may be submitted to editpage@buffnews.com.