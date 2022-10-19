My View: Nothing compares with the important lessons only parents can provide

At the relatively advanced age of 68 (though I’m planning on a few more years), I have spent time reflecting on life and the irreplaceable role my parents played in my life, and that of my sisters.

As I sift through those wonderful memories, I have concluded that, among all they gave us, my parents importantly provided four foundations to build our lives on: Faith, family, community and, of course, love. I and my sisters have tried to build my life on those four pillars.

Faith: My Mom and Dad were staunch Catholics, and I have followed in that tradition, though the Covid absences and the sexual abuse scandals have slightly weakened my confidence in the church, but not in faith itself. My faith is a constant source of comfort and guidance to me, and I rely heavily on prayer to seek counsel and direction. Faith always acts as a salve for me in a tempestuous world.

Family: Nothing – nothing – as more important to my all-Italian family than family itself. Sunday dinners were can’t miss events; even after we children were married, we were somewhat expected to be there each Sunday. More importantly, we all wanted to be there. And, to this day, I enjoy having nuclear and extended family and friends at the house. Almost nothing delights me more than sitting around the dining room table, sharing some great Italian (or other) food, and having lively conversations with loved ones, or just sitting silently watching the interactions. I owe that love of family and friends (and yes, of food!) to my parents.

Community: My Dad was heavily involved in community, having served on our city’s board of aldermen for several terms and then as mayor for three terms. My Mom was always in the background, supporting him. I moved away from my native city of Derby, Conn., to return to Olean, N.Y., nine years after having graduated from St. Bonaventure, and continued (somewhat) in my father’s footsteps. I spent 15 years on the Olean City School District Board of Education, including three terms as its president, and have been on a number of other boards in healthcare and nonprofits. My Dad always said helping the community was one of the best ways to get to know people and to build a strong network. He was absolutely right. Though I came to Olean knowing only two people in the city, one of the greatest compliments I receive is that many people think I was born and raised in Olean. I shudder to think of how my career and life would have fared (or not) without community and networking. I have met so many wonderful people through those means.

Love: This is the foundation that really runs through all of the others. My parents sacrificed mightily for their family. As a child, I was oblivious to it: After all, we always had food, shelter, clothing, whatever we needed. When I decided to attend St. Bonaventure, my parents unflinchingly supported the decision, though I’m now sure they had no idea how they might pay for it. The example of sacrifice and love they set for us is ingrained throughout our family. Perhaps that is the most telling tribute to how my parents raised us.

Every day, I thank my now-deceased parents for giving us those strong foundational pillars, and every day, I make them two promises: Not only will I thank them every day, I will pray to them and for them every day.

After all they gave me and my sisters. I can only hope I’ve done the same for my family.