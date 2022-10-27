My View: Nothing changes in the world of politics

As someone who lived through the “McCarthy Era” (Joseph, not Kevin) back in the 1950s, I am startled by how familiar to me is today’s political conversation on the issue of sympathy for the victim. For me, this appeal to voters to support a candidate on a “pity me” basis is “deja vu all over again,” and brings back sad personal memories of my chance intersection with this chapter of America’s political history.

I grew up in Appleton, Wisc., in the hometown – in fact on the very street – of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, whose anti-Communism campaign dominated American politics in the 1950s, and served to create a strong base of support for his re-election as one of Wisconsin’s two senators.

McCarthy milked his constituency for their sympathy for the attacks he sustained for his practice of destroying opponents by naming them as Communists, or at least Communist “sympathizers,” with no proof.

Early in 1950, after a speech in Wheeling, W.Va., accusing the State Department of harboring Communists, McCarthy became a hero for many during the “Red Scare.” I was the typical ninth grader, oblivious to politics. Our family paid little attention to McCarthy’s campaign; nevertheless I recall being impressed when told that he had used a wire recorder four years earlier to make notes of his conversations with rural constituents on a route he carefully repeated in 1950 as he played back the notes just before knocking on a given farmhouse door – ”How is that herd of a hundred cows doing?” “Did your boy come back home to put his agriculture degree to use on your farm?” “The new barn you were building when I was here before certainly has upgraded your farm!”

I recall my older sister making “pin money” handwriting postcards that read, “Your vote Tuesday will be greatly appreciated by” and signed with a great flourish “Joseph R. McCarthy.” She was proud of the flourish.

My civics teacher encouraged me to take on the special project of reporting on McCarthy’s speech in his hometown to a mostly devoted crowd of 2,000. As he hurried onto the movie theater stage, dramatically clutching a bunch of telegrams, he muttered that these were a few of the many hate messages sent to him as small thanks for saving his country. From the balcony I heard weeping citizens exclaiming “Poor Joe; they should thank him, not attack him!”

As he was campaigning for his second term in the Senate, he had already won the loyalty of his fellow Catholics for providing flags to their parochial schools – flags that had been run up and down in one day over the U.S. Capitol.

Even as a 15-year-old I sensed the theatricality of McCarthy’s campaign. He relied on hearsay and “guilt by association” to name as “reds” respected citizens, including Nathan Pusey – president of Appleton’s Lawrence College, soon to become president of Harvard – and our neighbor Mr. Jacobson, a Jewish lawyer aligned with the anti-McCarthy faction.

The Senator listed him, and soon his family suffered rocks and trash thrown at the house, crank phone calls, and even a campaign against his daughter – my friend and classmate – who left school in tears one day after her locker was defaced and she suffered catcalls in the hall. One night in the wee hours, a moving van packed them up and they were gone by dawn.

The report I handed in was primarily an eyewitness report, aiming for “objective journalism.” As a young teen, I was barely aware that I had just witnessed the cruelty of narcissistic propaganda.