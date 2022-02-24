My View: Nothing beats libraries for the joy of discovery

I found my calling at 16. Walking into the East Delevan Branch Library, barefoot, in torn jeans, wearing a purple T-shirt with black stars and a mane of curls in 1970, I applied for a job.
Amazingly, the usually prim librarian hired me as a page and I began serving the patrons, ages 0.6 to 100 by checking out their books, shelving, cataloging and getting to know the neighborhood at large.
Later on, my career derailed into various sales, secretarial, factory and other jobs that offered little to no comparison to a library full of ideas, thoughts, inventions, histories and millions of doors to opportunities.
Retired from those mundane, bill-paying, pension-building years – not to say that they weren’t enlightening and educational in their own particularly human endeavors – I find myself once again at 67 working part time in a library.
I like to think that the word “liberation” is part of the reasoning behind the word library. Because it truly is the place to visit to find freedom in its essence.
At many libraries, your card is free. The materials and resources are also free. The only monetary involvement comes at the renewable due date. If you return or renew your materials on time, you get an extension of time to enjoy them, for free. That is almost unheard of anywhere else.
When I open a book, not a tablet nor a phone, I get a tactile rush of enjoyment. The crack of the binding, the smell of the paper, the choice of font, the sound of pages turning back and forth – it just thrills me.
It reminds me of a Joni Mitchell lyric, “like the song of a warm warm body loving your touch.” That may sound a bit dramatic, but when you find yourself on a gray day, curled up in a comfy chair or sofa with a cup of tea or glass of wine, maybe a fire, and a great book? Gosh, there’s no place I’d rather be.
Let’s say you decide to visit the library again for old time’s sake. If you pull out five random books pertaining to some topic, check them out and take them home to read, I can almost 100% guarantee you will learn something new from at least one of them.
Somewhere behind and between the twists and turns of geometric shapes that form words, you will come across a sentence or two that will light a fire somewhere in your brain that is revelatory. It might be a quotation that you’ve never read or heard before. It might be the last sentence of an overwhelmingly great story that seems to redefine the core of your very own life.
You might see someone you recognize and find yourself understanding them in a kinder, more forgiving light. Heck, it might even be you. The world opens up to you, personally, privately and anonymously through library resources. Varieties of newspapers beckon with tales beyond the local and tales beyond the beyond.
There are more children coming in and checking out books at the library lately. Maybe they’ve found the secret to opening their minds to more powerful and magical worlds than they could ever build through Minecraft. It reaffirms my hope for the future every time I see them with a book in their hands.
I recommend that you take the challenge. Make the visit. Pull a few books off the shelves and take them home and read them. You’ll be marvelously surprised, educated and entertained, for free.