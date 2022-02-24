My View: Nothing beats libraries for the joy of discovery

When I open a book, not a tablet nor a phone, I get a tactile rush of enjoyment. The crack of the binding, the smell of the paper, the choice of font, the sound of pages turning back and forth – it just thrills me.

It reminds me of a Joni Mitchell lyric, “like the song of a warm warm body loving your touch.” That may sound a bit dramatic, but when you find yourself on a gray day, curled up in a comfy chair or sofa with a cup of tea or glass of wine, maybe a fire, and a great book? Gosh, there’s no place I’d rather be.

Let’s say you decide to visit the library again for old time’s sake. If you pull out five random books pertaining to some topic, check them out and take them home to read, I can almost 100% guarantee you will learn something new from at least one of them.

Somewhere behind and between the twists and turns of geometric shapes that form words, you will come across a sentence or two that will light a fire somewhere in your brain that is revelatory. It might be a quotation that you’ve never read or heard before. It might be the last sentence of an overwhelmingly great story that seems to redefine the core of your very own life.