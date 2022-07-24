My View: Not quite an empty nest, but still sad

I was 18 when I got engaged to be married. Young, yes, but the love of my life couldn’t wait any longer to pop the question. We had been dating for over a year by then. Doug knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me, and he was confident I felt the same. I did. So, he got down on one knee and put a ring on my finger.

We agreed to have a long engagement so we could get through college and save money to afford a wedding all our family and friends could attend. The engagement ended up lasting four years, and the wedding took place exactly five years from the day we shared our first kiss.

During those four years before I walked that glorious aisle, I continued living with my parents. The youngest of five children, I was the only one of my siblings who stayed at home until I was married, which was as much a rarity then as it is now. It made sense to live at home and save for the future while I worked two jobs and went to college.

The icing on that cake was that I was also able to spend some quality time with my parents. We would play games, watch movies and enjoy meals together.

Often, Doug joined us, too. I was close to both my mom and dad, but those were the years when my mom became so much more to me than just my parent; she became my friend.

When it was time to move my belongings to our new apartment before the big day, it was difficult to say goodbye to my parents and especially my mom.

It was tough for her, too, she had told me, though I had no idea how she felt.

Until now.

Fast forward 25 years, and I find myself in the same situation but in a reversed role. Hubby and I have been blessed with two beautiful daughters. The eldest, Amanda, has recently chosen to move out.

When she first told me, I was conflicted – I was happy for her wanting her independence, but I was also sad imagining her not being home every night.

As with most kids, Amanda has had a life of her own for quite some time. Always involved in music, sports and extra-curriculars, even when Doug and I were playing taxicab, we didn't get to see her as often as we liked.

ow that she’s in college and working three jobs, we grab every chance we have to spend time with her.

Amanda is my mini-me in many areas of her life, one of which is her love for family. She has continuously found time in her busy schedule to partake in dinners, game nights or even just a bonfire in the backyard. And though I know she won’t be that far away, and I’m confident she’ll still make time for us, it won’t ever be the same.

I realize this is just the way life goes and grows, but I’m still sad. I knew this day would come; yet I’m still not ready to let her go.

Recently, after spending a few days with my parents, my mom asked me if I wanted to join them for breakfast after church. I looked at Dad and asked kiddingly, “Are you sure? Haven’t you seen too much of me lately?” His answer almost brought me to tears. “I don’t see you enough, Lynn.”

I get it now, Mom and Dad. Because that will always be the way I will feel about my children, too.