In the 1980s, there was a series of Genesee Beer commercials featuring folks who had moved away from Buffalo. After landing a 500-pound marlin or rowing down the Thames, they would happily look directly into the camera and say, “I love living here, but what I miss the most since I moved away is having a cold Genesee Beer.”

I was part of the mass exodus from Buffalo in the ‘70s. Beckoned by promises of gentle people, flowers and music, I moved to one of the most desirable places in the world, San Francisco. I didn’t miss Genesee Beer. I missed – SUMMER!

Wait a minute, you might be thinking – San Francisco is in California. Isn’t California all about endless summer and beautiful, tanned bodies? I thought so when I arrived in the city in June 1974.

I was so excited when I first saw that iconic skyline with the Trans-America Pyramid, the Bank of America Building and Coit Tower looming in the distance, that I ignored the sudden drop in temperature as we crossed the Bay Bridge.

After a sun-drenched, five-day road trip across 10 states, my traveling companions dropped me off into a mist-covered park. I was barely clad in cutoffs, a halter top and water-buffalo sandals.

A well-known cliché is that one can always identify the tourists in San Francisco by the goosebumps on their thighs. Recognizing me as a clueless newcomer, helpful people informed that my inadequate attire needed to be replaced with a sweatshirt and long pants. After that first day, the city never saw my thighs. In fact, outdoor fashion in San Francisco was by necessity, modest. Few residents are willing to sacrifice comfort for the latest style in the skin-baring summerwear worn by the rest of the world.

“The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco,” is a quote mistakenly attributed to Mark Twain. He may not have said it, but somebody who had spent June, July and August there knew what they were talking about.

The Golden Gate Bridge, with only the tips of its two towers peeking out from a thick blanket of fog is a godsend for photographers. But I’m not a photographer and I missed the sun.

I remember the radio weatherman making tongue-in-cheek public service announcements in August, “Please, people, stop calling me. It’s not a UFO that you saw earlier today … it was the sun! I know you haven’t seen it since sometime in June, but it does still exist, trust me.”

Even though the fog kept the summer temperatures at a steady, damp 65 degrees, it sometimes provided a welcome respite from life’s stresses. At night, Ocean Beach became an ethereal place. I could sit on the sand, cocooned in a thick blanket and listen to the invisible waves kissing the shore 20 feet away. No moon, no stars, no sky. It was like floating inside a lustrous gray pearl.

My salvation from the “it feels like hell froze over” summer weather in San Francisco was my annual two-week pilgrimage back to Buffalo to celebrate my Mom’s birthday and visit the Erie County Fair. I arrived looking like a chalk person and left with a healthy glow on happy skin that had been deprived of exposure to fresh air for 50 weeks.

Since my husband and I moved back to Buffalo in 2013, I revel in my good fortune to live in the place that has the best summers ever. And I never complain about the winters here. After all, I’ve already endured 39 of the worst ones.