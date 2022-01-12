My View: Not all heroes wear capes – and some drive a bus

My neighbor’s son came off the school bus a bit disgruntled. I watched him as he carried his cumbersome backpack on his 7-year-old shoulders and headed directly for his house.

Usually, he would toss the backpack on the ground and glance toward our house to see if we were handing out candy. That day, he did not even look in our direction. His usual precocious self was slightly tempered.

His sister and cousins also sauntered off the bus without their usual gleam. When I asked their parents why the children seemed to lack their usual enthusiasm, they informed me that their regular bus driver took a day off.

The reaction of the children caused me to pause. I feel certain that their bus driver, “Mr. Don,” does not realize the daily impact that he has on the children. It also reminded me of a national news feature I watched regarding a former FBI senior executive, Mike Mason, who responded to a plea in the media to combat a shortage of bus drivers in Virginia.