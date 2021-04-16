My View: Not a dog person, until we got Koby

I swore I would never have a dog for a pet. Growing up, we had a few dogs over the years in the house, and I had nothing to do with any of them. When I was a newspaper boy (remember those days?), I was bitten by a dog as I was out pulling my wagon.
Another time I was bitten by a mother dog protecting her young as I went to pet one of her pups. I had to get a rabies shot after that incident. From then on I was actually scared of dogs and didn’t trust them — they are animals, how can you trust an animal? I could never understand how people got so attached to their dogs.
Forward to today. I can’t really explain why, but my wife and I decided to get a puppy. When friends and family heard about this decision, they were in shock. The guy who swore never to have a dog now had a dog. Not just any dog, but a puppy who needed lots of attention and lots of training and cleaning up after.
We drove about an hour outside of Buffalo to a farm where there was a litter of very cute Aussiedoodle pups. My 15-year-old grandson accompanied us on this great adventure. The cute brown and white one caught our eye immediately, and before we knew what hit us we were back in the car with a dog on my wife’s lap.
We had absolutely no supplies at home so from the farm we went straight to PetSmart. After spending about half an hour and lots of money in the store, we continued on home. Of course, most of the trip home was spent trying to figure out what we should name him. My grandson finally won out with the suggestion of the name Koby.
Being rookies, we really didn’t know where to begin. We seemed to bond right away but we still didn’t know the first thing about what it takes to raise a puppy. We put him in his crate at night, and then the crying started. From Koby as well as us. Finally, we decided to let Koby sleep alongside our bed. Mistake!
We then decided to hire a trainer, who we were told would have Koby following certain commands after three one-hour sessions. Sure enough, after one hour he would sit when told to sit, raise his paw when asked, and even learned to “stay” when commanded. The trainer suggested we put a blanket over his crate at night. Sure enough, he went to sleep at night without even a whimper.
As the days went by, Koby was truly becoming part of the family. We still had to constantly follow him around to make sure he didn’t have an accident in the house, and in fact he did get better about holding it until he got outside. The accidents became less frequent.
Koby is still a puppy so his teething phase kicked in and he was starting to bite on everything. Our trainer told us that this phase would get worse before it got better, and that his energy level was going to start moving into high gear over the next few months.
My wife and I looked at each other and honestly, without really much soul searching, thought that maybe the best thing to do was to see if we could sell him. Literally we made that decision from one minute to the next, and then it happened. A buyer was found and Koby had left our home.
That’s when our tears began to flow. We had not realized how much Koby had meant to us. Twenty four hours later we begged the owner to let us have Koby back, to no avail. So here we are now, truly missing the first dog that we have ever had, and never thought we would have.
I now know what it means to be a dog lover and where owners of dogs are coming from when they talk of their pets. I could never relate to such feelings before. My wife even said that I was a different person around the dog. (I took that as a positive comment.)
As I am writing this, my wife and I are searching for another Aussiedoodle to become part of the family. This from a guy who said he would never own a dog. Go figure!