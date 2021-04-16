My View: Not a dog person, until we got Koby

Being rookies, we really didn’t know where to begin. We seemed to bond right away but we still didn’t know the first thing about what it takes to raise a puppy. We put him in his crate at night, and then the crying started. From Koby as well as us. Finally, we decided to let Koby sleep alongside our bed. Mistake!

We then decided to hire a trainer, who we were told would have Koby following certain commands after three one-hour sessions. Sure enough, after one hour he would sit when told to sit, raise his paw when asked, and even learned to “stay” when commanded. The trainer suggested we put a blanket over his crate at night. Sure enough, he went to sleep at night without even a whimper.

As the days went by, Koby was truly becoming part of the family. We still had to constantly follow him around to make sure he didn’t have an accident in the house, and in fact he did get better about holding it until he got outside. The accidents became less frequent.

Koby is still a puppy so his teething phase kicked in and he was starting to bite on everything. Our trainer told us that this phase would get worse before it got better, and that his energy level was going to start moving into high gear over the next few months.