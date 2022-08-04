My View: Nostalgia for the great department stores of the past

Most seniors, including me, have learned the easy convenience of online shopping. How nice it is to have a package delivered to your door only 72 hours after ordering! Yet, on reflection, there is a sense of loss, a nostalgia for the in-person shopping we enjoyed years ago.
Chatting over coffee, my Buffalo friends reminisce about downtown shopping experiences at AM&A’s or Hens & Kelly, both beloved department stores that are now defunct. As a New England transplant to Western New York, these specific stores are not familiar, but I do have memories of shopping at similar ones in Boston, Providence and Hartford. No matter the city or store, wonderful experiences came with department store shopping.
My friends remembered every aspect of their youthful shopping days at these department stores, even the bus number they took downtown to get to them. They even recalled the names of especially helpful clerks who, it seemed, worked at the same stores for generations. “Oh, yes, I remember Juanita – didn’t she then move to selling at boutique shops in the suburbs when the department store closed?”
As shopping moved from the city to the burbs, so did many skilled clerks for whom selling was an honorable profession to be considered a career. I share my friends’ nostalgia for the loss of in-person shopping. Clerks knew the merchandise and could help you find the right size, color and style. The salesgirl could tell by facial expression whether a customer liked the item shown. If the customer appeared hesitant – perhaps because the price was too high – the resourceful seller might say; “Let me show you something similar that’s also well-made, but less expensive.”
This face-to-face transaction did not require computer googling, clicking, chats or long phone waits for an “associate” to answer customer questions. Back then shoppers did not have to walk to a separate register, located aisles away, to pay for purchases, but simply handed cash to the same helpful clerk who waited on them, and whose name they might know without checking her shirt for a company ordered name tag.
She operated a simple cash register with a few key numbered buttons indicating dollars and cents, not one requiring numerous digital info clicks that require considerable expertise to operate. The receipt came in the form of a brief handwritten note indicating item and price, torn off from a pad, original to the customer, with a copy for management. This was definitely not the strip of mile-long paper, plus accumulated coupons, one gets from modern registers.
After purchases, it was time for lunch, conveniently available right inside the department store itself. No need to walk through mall mazes to check a map for the food court location, and then wait in line to place an order that has to be picked up at another counter. Real silverware and plates, not plastic eating utensils, were used in department store lunch rooms.
As it happens, even the mall experience is now in decline, and may be going the same way as department stores. I recall years ago being in downtown Philadelphia needing a travel item. I asked a young man walking by if he might tell me where there was a nearby department store.
He looked at me quizzically and asked, “What is a department store?” Perhaps “What is a mall?” will be a similar query in the not-too-distant future.
AM&As. Younger Buffalonians know AM&As only for its association with the long-languishing former location on Main Street downtown.
Brand Names. Brand Names catalogs were ubiquitous in Western New York households from the time it opened in 1959 to the day it closed in 2001. Customers could pick up merchandise, everything from electronics to toys to sporting goods, at any of the 18 catalog showrooms scattered throughout the region, including this store on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Brand Names. The Christmas commercials from the locally owned company, which featured the jingle 'Bring Brand Names home for the holidays,' sent kids scurrying to the catalog to write their wish lists.
LL Bergers. In 1905, Louis Berger opened its first and flagship store downtown at 500 Main Street. The high-end department store catered to the more affluent shoppers in the Buffalo region. The upscale fashion retailer flourished and expanded locally before declaring bankruptcy and closing its doors in 1991.
AM&As. But the locally based chain department store was a Buffalo institution from the time it opened in 1867 until it sold to Bon-Ton in 1994.
Gold Circle. Founded in Ohio in 1967, the discount department store went out of business in 1988 when it was bought by a development group.
Gold Circle. The development group sold roughly half of the 76 stores in the company to Hills Department Stores and the other half to Target.
Hengerer. The Wm. Hengerer Co. was founded in Buffalo in 1876 and merged with Rochester-based Sibley's in 1981.
Hengerer. The flagship Main Street store closed in 1987. This photo was taken Nov. 23, 1937.
Hens & Kelly. Matthias Hens and Patrick Kelly opened Hens & Kelly in downtown Buffalo in 1892.
Hens & Kelly. In the late 1960s, it was bought by Sperry & Hutchinson of S&H Green Stamps fame. In the 1970s, the chain was sold to Twin Fair.
Hills. You knew Christmas was around the corner when you heard the magic Sprite mascot singing 'Hills is where the toys are.'
Hills. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, in 1957, it closed in 1998 after being sold to Ames. Ames closed in 2002.
Jenss. Founded in Lockport in 1887, the department store chain had six locations, including those in the Boulevard, Summit Park and Eastern Hills Malls.
Jenss. It closed its department stores in 2000 before partnering with Reeds Jewelers to offer home decor, collectibles and bridal registries alongside Reeds' fine jewelry in 2002.
LL Bergers. In 1905, Louis Berger opened its first and flagship store downtown at 500 Main Street. The high-end department store catered to the more affluent shoppers in the Buffalo region. The upscale fashion retailer flourished and expanded locally before declaring bankruptcy and closing its doors in 1991.
The Sample. Founded on Hertel Avenue in 1928, the high-end apparel retailer originally sold department store 'sample' dresses brought in from New York City.
The Sample. The 11-store chain entered bankruptcy in 1990 and was shuttered in 1991.
Sattler's. Opened as a one-room shoe store called the Broadway Market Shoe House in 1889, Sattler's grew into a six-location department store chain.
Sattler's. Many Western New Yorkers can still sing the catchy Sattleru2019s '998 Broadway' commercial jingle. This photo was taken Aug. 25, 1941.
Twin Fair. The Buffalo-based store opened its first location on Walden Avenue in 1956. At its peak, it had 37 stores in New York, Ohio and California.
Twin Fair. It sold to Meijer in 1978, then Gold Circle, before closing in 1982.
Two Guys. Founded by Sidney and Herbert Hubschman in 1946 New Jersey, some of the discount department store chain's locations contained grocery stores.
Two Guys. It had its own Green Stamps-style trading stamps that stamp-collecting customers could exchange for merchandise.
