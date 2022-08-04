My View: Nostalgia for the great department stores of the past

Most seniors, including me, have learned the easy convenience of online shopping. How nice it is to have a package delivered to your door only 72 hours after ordering! Yet, on reflection, there is a sense of loss, a nostalgia for the in-person shopping we enjoyed years ago.

Chatting over coffee, my Buffalo friends reminisce about downtown shopping experiences at AM&A’s or Hens & Kelly, both beloved department stores that are now defunct. As a New England transplant to Western New York, these specific stores are not familiar, but I do have memories of shopping at similar ones in Boston, Providence and Hartford. No matter the city or store, wonderful experiences came with department store shopping.

My friends remembered every aspect of their youthful shopping days at these department stores, even the bus number they took downtown to get to them. They even recalled the names of especially helpful clerks who, it seemed, worked at the same stores for generations. “Oh, yes, I remember Juanita – didn’t she then move to selling at boutique shops in the suburbs when the department store closed?”

As shopping moved from the city to the burbs, so did many skilled clerks for whom selling was an honorable profession to be considered a career. I share my friends’ nostalgia for the loss of in-person shopping. Clerks knew the merchandise and could help you find the right size, color and style. The salesgirl could tell by facial expression whether a customer liked the item shown. If the customer appeared hesitant – perhaps because the price was too high – the resourceful seller might say; “Let me show you something similar that’s also well-made, but less expensive.”

This face-to-face transaction did not require computer googling, clicking, chats or long phone waits for an “associate” to answer customer questions. Back then shoppers did not have to walk to a separate register, located aisles away, to pay for purchases, but simply handed cash to the same helpful clerk who waited on them, and whose name they might know without checking her shirt for a company ordered name tag.

She operated a simple cash register with a few key numbered buttons indicating dollars and cents, not one requiring numerous digital info clicks that require considerable expertise to operate. The receipt came in the form of a brief handwritten note indicating item and price, torn off from a pad, original to the customer, with a copy for management. This was definitely not the strip of mile-long paper, plus accumulated coupons, one gets from modern registers.

After purchases, it was time for lunch, conveniently available right inside the department store itself. No need to walk through mall mazes to check a map for the food court location, and then wait in line to place an order that has to be picked up at another counter. Real silverware and plates, not plastic eating utensils, were used in department store lunch rooms.

As it happens, even the mall experience is now in decline, and may be going the same way as department stores. I recall years ago being in downtown Philadelphia needing a travel item. I asked a young man walking by if he might tell me where there was a nearby department store.

He looked at me quizzically and asked, “What is a department store?” Perhaps “What is a mall?” will be a similar query in the not-too-distant future.