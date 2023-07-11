Joseph SpinaYears ago, I was offered the position of editor of our church news bulletin. It was understood that I was to report on a regular basis about the things occurring in the parish. I accepted with enthusiasm since I have always enjoyed writing. As I looked around the parish, I was impressed by the fact that a goodly number of the parishioners were quite elderly and had been members of the church for many, many years and had seen much of the world. I concluded that this was a rich reservoir that everyone would treasure and maybe even learn from.

I took it upon myself to make an appointment with each senior and sat with them for an hour or so to plumb their life’s experience, including their lives in the church. I am sure they had some concerns before we began, but each – without exception and without much probing on my part – poured out their life’s journey. I found it enchanting, and they seemed to enjoy it. We dealt with the joy and the sadness they had experienced. As we progressed, my skills at evoking the ins and outs of their lives improved until I felt I had beautiful profiles of lives well lived.

The important proviso that I instituted was that the person in each case was to review the article and censor any parts that were too private. I read and re-read each one and was fascinated by the wonderful look into the past. Several months passed and, in my naivete, I thought everyone was enjoying this departure from the dry facts of daily living. Naïve? Yes. You see I am from that older generation and love to hear stories, especially of the old days. My mistake was to presume that everyone had the patience to take the time to take the trip. I was brought up short by those in charge. Too long! People don’t want to take the time to wade through so much stuff. We were living in the days of publications like USA Today. People want “just the facts, ma’am.” Quick, fast and on to the next. I had to change, and change I did, but in my heart of hearts I was crushed. It became obvious to me that our society had evolved into one that no longer has deep regard for the aged ones, as might be seen in Native American circles or Japanese society. Those are the facts as I have come to understand them.

Coupled with this need to condense our language is the new language of the computer and especially the cellphone where one can run into a series of letters substituting for words known only to the denizens of that world. Letter writing has all but disappeared. Museums and libraries are filled with the writings of the great names in history, telling us what they thought and how they felt, but in the future, we won’t be able to delve into the lives of the movers and shakers of our time because there will be little or no trace of their dialogs.

And if an advertiser on television would like you to buy his product, why is any text on the screen there for only a millisecond? Do you find it as impossible as I do to read and decipher these fleeting messages? They’re lost on me and I suspect on many others.