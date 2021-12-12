My View: No human-made creation can top the gift of life

Speaking of awe-inspiring, how can you not shake your head in wonder over these creations? I mean, think about it: Two tiny, microscopic cells meet and become one, and then it divides over and over. One becomes two, two becomes four, four becomes eight, etc.

Etcetera? This is such a tiny word for such a wondrous activity. How does this one cell manage to multiply in such a manner that it becomes a part of a brain, or a heart, or a lung, or, well, you see what I mean. Talk about magic.

I faithfully remember the first time I was told I was pregnant. Physically I felt no different than before, but emotionally I was on cloud nine. There was a baby growing within my body, a true miracle indeed. And as the weeks went by, and I felt the first flutter of life within me, I wanted to shout my joy to the heavens.

After nine months of nurturing this unseen miracle, I felt pains, but it was worth every one of them when I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. I held this warm, tiny replica of a human being in my arms and shed tears of gratitude over this miracle in which my husband and I were a part.