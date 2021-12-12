My View: No human-made creation can top the gift of life

Sometimes I find myself staring at a human-made creation with mouth agape, and can’t help but wonder how in the world did they accomplish such a feat? Granted, it’s possible that I could conjure up some of these masterpieces in my mind, but to be able to build them in the real world? There’s no way.
There are bridges that span huge unoccupied spaces with millions of cars and trucks racing over them; there are magnificently tall buildings that seek to touch the sky; there is a world of electric lights in an array of colors that light up our lives; there is water available at the touch of a finger; there are smooth roads on which to travel, using all sorts of movable vehicles in which to enjoy this trip. There are planes that defy gravity, and long, heavy trains that run on two thin rails. There are ridiculously heavy ships that float on water.
There are myriad musical instruments that, when played, add sweet flavor to our lives. There are all forms of entertainment venues – movies, radio, TV, smartphones that make our daily rites of living so much more enjoyable.
There are medical tools that have saved lives and given us all a chance to live longer and enjoy healthier life spans.
There are so many human-made creations on which to marvel, I cannot list them all. But there is one other form of creation that can beat every one of them, and that is a human being, or, for that matter, a cat or a dog or an elephant or …
Speaking of awe-inspiring, how can you not shake your head in wonder over these creations? I mean, think about it: Two tiny, microscopic cells meet and become one, and then it divides over and over. One becomes two, two becomes four, four becomes eight, etc.
Etcetera? This is such a tiny word for such a wondrous activity. How does this one cell manage to multiply in such a manner that it becomes a part of a brain, or a heart, or a lung, or, well, you see what I mean. Talk about magic.
I faithfully remember the first time I was told I was pregnant. Physically I felt no different than before, but emotionally I was on cloud nine. There was a baby growing within my body, a true miracle indeed. And as the weeks went by, and I felt the first flutter of life within me, I wanted to shout my joy to the heavens.
After nine months of nurturing this unseen miracle, I felt pains, but it was worth every one of them when I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. I held this warm, tiny replica of a human being in my arms and shed tears of gratitude over this miracle in which my husband and I were a part.
And thank you, dear God, that even though you chose to take this gift away from me only 16 months later, I was given this gift of life two more times. I now share my life with these two creative miracles, a son and a daughter, who have made my life’s journey so much more pleasant. And they in turn have continued this marvelous act of creation, granting me four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren – one miracle after another.