My View: Night of pure laughter chases the Covid blues

The past few years have been more than trying for us all; we have spent a great deal of our time worrying about loved ones, friends and our lives in general. Every task we attempt to do, whether it be simple shopping or traveling or just gathering with family or friends, has been overshadowed by the fear of this insidious virus.

The one thing that can give us a little break is the simple act of laughter. We were fortunate enough to receive tickets to see the comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in December. Our son decided to surprise us with the gift of a night of pure laughter and enjoyment. The last comedy show we had seen was Jerry Seinfeld several years ago.

Maniscalco is of Italian descent and is married to a Jewish woman; his hilarious material is endless and so relatable. His crowds are almost always sellouts, as was the case in Buffalo. I have watched his YouTube performances many times and when I heard he was going to be in Buffalo I was elated. Being of Jewish descent myself, his stories about his family really hit home and between his presentation and his material one can’t help but laugh the entire evening.