My View: Night of pure laughter chases the Covid blues

The past few years have been more than trying for us all; we have spent a great deal of our time worrying about loved ones, friends and our lives in general. Every task we attempt to do, whether it be simple shopping or traveling or just gathering with family or friends, has been overshadowed by the fear of this insidious virus.
The one thing that can give us a little break is the simple act of laughter. We were fortunate enough to receive tickets to see the comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in December. Our son decided to surprise us with the gift of a night of pure laughter and enjoyment. The last comedy show we had seen was Jerry Seinfeld several years ago.
Maniscalco is of Italian descent and is married to a Jewish woman; his hilarious material is endless and so relatable. His crowds are almost always sellouts, as was the case in Buffalo. I have watched his YouTube performances many times and when I heard he was going to be in Buffalo I was elated. Being of Jewish descent myself, his stories about his family really hit home and between his presentation and his material one can’t help but laugh the entire evening.
In many ways Italian and Jewish people have much in common. Sebastian does a bit about negotiating the best price when buying a large appliance that is hysterical. Recently my son got married and evidently both the Italians and Jewish families keep track of who gave money and how much was given in wedding presents, which Maniscalco also does a skit about. His stories are told with such humor that hits home for so many; there is no way to listen to him without endless laughter.
For that brief hour and a half my husband and I forgot about Covid, forgot about our worries and troubles and just focused on the good feelings this man brings to the table with his witty comedy and stories about his family, his upbringing and his real life experiences.
There are not many comedians that can make me laugh during his entire performance. Seinfeld was another that could accomplish that. The two of them perform in a similar manner and they keep the swearing to a minimum. There are many comedians who feel they have to constantly swear during their performances to make the audience laugh. It’s not necessary for the comics with the best material.
I think more than ever now, we have to find time to laugh and enjoy some simple things during these times as long as it is safely done. Gather with friends in a safe environment; now it is possible to self test ourselves if we are in doubt of the looming virus lurking among us. Going for a walk, reminiscing with a friend or simply watching a comedy on the screen can all bring relief to our feelings of worry and stress – laughter is on the top of that list.
I can only hope that now since we have the ability to vaccinate and are learning more about Covid that our new year will run more smoothly than the last. I feel this virus is now a part of all of our lives and will be around every year.