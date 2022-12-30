My View: Niagara Falls had a glorious past

I was born in Niagara Falls at St. Mary’s Hospital during the Korean War. In my formative years, I can remember the holiday season through nostalgic eyes. Falls Street was all aglow with Christmas decorations as was Main Street and Pine Avenue.

Beirs Brothers would have elaborate Christmas-themed window displays replete with artificial snow scenes and mannequins performing “fun” activities. Beirs was the high-end department store of Niagara Falls, a Western New York Neiman Marcus offering three stories of blissful shopping experience. Their catalog was at least one-and-a-half inches thick!

Also on Falls Street (within stone's throw of the falls) was the most beautiful movie theaters I have ever attended. The Cataract, a recycled Vaudevillian building housed vestiges of a bygone era – brass railings that supported you as you made your way downstairs to the “powder room,” mohair seats that were dual spring activated, walls that displayed fresco artworks using the “dab” method and a phenomenal rotunda ceiling. It seated 1,600. The foyer had the most beautiful fountain, located right next to the concession stand. This movie palace had plenty of lights and a vertical sign. It had a large screen and simply gorgeous interior. It was torn down in 1970 as part of an urban renewal project.

The rest of Falls Street housed Ambergs Department Store; The Strand, another less ostentatious movie theater; Singers Drug store with food counter and at least six phone booths in the back; and a fantastic Steak House, the Alps. All of these met its demise via the wrecking ball.

I returned home for my 50th high school reunion three years ago. Gone was Beirs, the Cataract, the Strand, the drugstore, even the Alps. All I saw was a gaudy casino.

My hometown went from a vibrant and alive ethnically diverse city of more than 100,000 to a decaying and dying city of 40,000. Who is to blame? The politicians (thanks Mayor Daley)? The lack of foresight and planning? Or is it something else? It probably was a combination of factors, but the major motivating factor, I feel, was lack of foresight by the politicians and sound urban planning. What a gold mine they had merely steps from one of the natural wonders of the world. But instead, they used a wrecking ball instead of a pen and paper.

All I know is the town that I grew up in was a beautiful city full of hope and diversity and showed a strong sense of community. Not to mention a great natural wonder and people who were accepting, accommodating, hard-working and, above all, nice. Its ethnic blending of hard-working Poles, Italians and African Americans was something that Niagara Falls was known for. It was a place where folks left their doors unlocked and the windows rolled down when their cars were parked in the street at night.

What I experienced three years ago at my reunion had none of these attributes. Crime is rampant. People stay inside their homes.

But I still miss my hometown, particularly at this time of the year. I close my eyes and I am 10 years old walking down Falls Street. A gentle snow is beginning to fall.

I walk by Beirs and note the beauty of the window display as I enter the Cataract, stopping to get some nonpareils and Goobers and Raisinets and I make my way down to my mohair-covered seats and watch a great movie like “Ben Hur.”

Gosh, I miss that!