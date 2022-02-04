My View: Newsstand at night made Saturdays special

Every Saturday night as it neared 9:30, Dad and I would signal one another that it was time to get ready to go. Were it spring or fall, the only item needed night be a sweater but on harsh winter nights, it meant heavy clothing.

Even if the weather was bitterly cold, it was inconsequential to us. Dad and I knew we would soon embark on our trek to the newsstand. Our goal was to obtain Sunday morning's first edition of the Buffalo Courier-Express, way before next day’s dawn delivery.

And as Dad and I traveled that good mile and a half, we’d talk and talk, and never run out of things to say to one another. I’d go on about the simplest, most mundane details of my life at 10 or 11 years of age, and Dad would listen to me, nodding his head in a kindly way, injecting a gentle word here and there. I always felt he truly heard me.

As time had passed so quickly, it always came as a surprise that we were now suddenly at our destination.