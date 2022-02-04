My View: Newsstand at night made Saturdays special

Every Saturday night as it neared 9:30, Dad and I would signal one another that it was time to get ready to go. Were it spring or fall, the only item needed night be a sweater but on harsh winter nights, it meant heavy clothing.
Even if the weather was bitterly cold, it was inconsequential to us. Dad and I knew we would soon embark on our trek to the newsstand. Our goal was to obtain Sunday morning's first edition of the Buffalo Courier-Express, way before next day’s dawn delivery.
And as Dad and I traveled that good mile and a half, we’d talk and talk, and never run out of things to say to one another. I’d go on about the simplest, most mundane details of my life at 10 or 11 years of age, and Dad would listen to me, nodding his head in a kindly way, injecting a gentle word here and there. I always felt he truly heard me.
As time had passed so quickly, it always came as a surprise that we were now suddenly at our destination.
There was already a crowd of people gathered together at the four-block intersection. Lit by only streetlights, this bleak, unsheltered area was where the newsstand stood. A single line of cars hugged the curb with motors running, windows steaming. Strangers all, we’d wait together for the Sunday morning papers to arrive.
The newspaper hawker was a good-natured guy with learning disabilities. He seemed young but indeed was in his 40s. Sammy was a bit over 5 feet tall, a bit rotund, especially in his heavy winter clothes. Beneath a red ski cap, he had a thatch of black unruly hair and embedded in it were chips of ice that had originally landed there as snowflakes. No matter how harsh, how bitter the weather, Sammy could be relied upon to be at his news hut on Saturday nights prepared to sell the papers.
Finally, the delivery truck appeared. The driver would toot his horn a couple of times to let Sammy know that he was there. Bundles of newspapers would come flying out from the back of the truck and smash to the sidewalk.
Sammy snapped into action. With panache he’d cut the cords around the papers, expertly twirl them up like jelly rolls, and secure them with a rubber band. Loudly, but quite unnecessarily, he’d shout, “Extra! Extra! Get your Sunday morning paper here.”
Everyone there would be calling out “Sammy! Sammy!” in maniacal attempts to get his attention, but he always took care of us first, the hearty souls who had hiked over there and waited with him in the cold. A big broad grin would spread across his face as he scurried from one customer to the next. Saturday nights were Sammy’s shining hours.
The walk home always seemed to go very quickly, our steps buoyant, once we had our prize in hand. There was something so satisfying, in those simpler days, about getting the next morning’s paper first. It seemed such an achievement.
Once home and warm again, my family would nestle around the dining room table, sip hot cocoa and pass the different sections of the newspaper around quietly. With barely any conversation to distract us, we all learned what was happening locally and in the world beyond.
How smug I felt knowing the latest news a day earlier than most people. It was as if I had won the brass ring on the carousel ride.