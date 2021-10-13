My View: Newspaper carriers really make my day

As executive director of the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service, my relationship at work with our carrier is a little more complex. We get The Buffalo News, USA Today, and the Wall Street Journal every day. We still leave them a nice holiday tip and an occasional “thank you,” but we don’t even know their name. I feel bad about that.

The past year has been rough for them. The pandemic has exacerbated a nationwide newsprint shortage and the publishers and distributors seem to be experiencing the same labor issues as everyone else. We’ve been short a paper or two many times, and there are days when we don’t get any, leaving us scrambling to find papers on too many a morning. But our listeners depend on us, like we depend on our carrier.

I love reading the paper. Laying it flat on a counter or desk and turning every page until it’s done is still a part of my morning routine. The day always seems a bit off when I don’t get that chance.

When the newspaper industry goes all-in on digital, which is probably not that far off, I’ll miss the feel and rustle of newsprint, but I’ll continue to read every morning. Our recording studios at work will need to have an extra monitor for our volunteers to access their reading assignments online, but the papers aren’t going away.

I think newspapers will always play an important role in my life. Yes, TV and radio news has its place, but only in print can I find the deliberation and detail that brings context to the news. How I receive my daily read will change, but I hope the “what” in what I read does not. And yet, when that day comes, I guess I’ll miss my carrier, too.