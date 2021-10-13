My View: Newspaper carriers really make my day

Oct. 9 was International Newspaper Carriers Day. I only know that from the full-page ad recognizing these quiet heroes in that day’s newspaper. If I had known sooner I would have baked a cake to celebrate.
Growing up on Main Street in Eden put my family on a busy newspaper route. It was a relatively dense neighborhood with lots of subscribers. In those days, we could choose from the Courier-Express and the Buffalo Evening News. While my teenaged self only cared for the sports section and the funnies, reading the paper every day was an important part of my daily routine.
I wanted to be a paperboy, but our route was locked up tight by a classmate down the street. By the time I got a chance, I was too involved in high school sports to find the time.
But, to be honest, I’ve always had mixed feelings about newspaper carriers. When they are on time and reliable, I don’t even think about them. But when they are late or miss us, well, they make even a James Bond villain look good. And, as a kid, hiding from them when they came collecting for our weekly subscription became an art in and of itself.
I don’t really know our carriers today – either at home or at work. My home delivery happens about 4 a.m. (I know because the dog always barks when the car pulls in the driveway) and my credit card is billed monthly, so I never see him. He leaves us a pleasant holiday card every year and we leave him a nice Christmas tip.
As executive director of the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service, my relationship at work with our carrier is a little more complex. We get The Buffalo News, USA Today, and the Wall Street Journal every day. We still leave them a nice holiday tip and an occasional “thank you,” but we don’t even know their name. I feel bad about that.
The past year has been rough for them. The pandemic has exacerbated a nationwide newsprint shortage and the publishers and distributors seem to be experiencing the same labor issues as everyone else. We’ve been short a paper or two many times, and there are days when we don’t get any, leaving us scrambling to find papers on too many a morning. But our listeners depend on us, like we depend on our carrier.
I love reading the paper. Laying it flat on a counter or desk and turning every page until it’s done is still a part of my morning routine. The day always seems a bit off when I don’t get that chance.
When the newspaper industry goes all-in on digital, which is probably not that far off, I’ll miss the feel and rustle of newsprint, but I’ll continue to read every morning. Our recording studios at work will need to have an extra monitor for our volunteers to access their reading assignments online, but the papers aren’t going away.
I think newspapers will always play an important role in my life. Yes, TV and radio news has its place, but only in print can I find the deliberation and detail that brings context to the news. How I receive my daily read will change, but I hope the “what” in what I read does not. And yet, when that day comes, I guess I’ll miss my carrier, too.