My View: New year embodies a bully and a blessing

The new year has been both a bully and a blessing. It wrestled its way in and defied us to stand in its way. And so, it did what bullies do; it brought us to our knees. We ushered in a new month, a new year, with horns, champagne and a boat-load of hope, and in return, it took my mom, my sister-in-law’s mom, my neighbor’s dad, my friend’s husband and my brother’s friend.
The pandemic has held children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at arm’s length and denied them visits and desperate last goodbyes. It has been heart-breaking and exhausting … this “out-of-our-control” life we are living. Yes, 2021 has been quite a bully in that respect – powerful, abrupt, unforgiving, uncaring, cold-hearted and heavy-handed.
How can there be a blessing part? Oh, it’s here, alive and well, and multiplying by the day. The family and friends who show up, to hold up our weary hearts, to feed our hungry souls, to call just to check in, to say, “How is today going? How can I help you?”
The Community Helpers (as I used to call them with my first-grade classes) who show up to bravely take the lead when there’s a problem bigger than we are. And, oh, there were angels in every corner of the outfield whose empathy and skill, kindness and compassion tenderly took the reins and guided us through.
The EMT’s, the doctors, the nurses, the man at the hospital desk who passed out masks – all of them created a force more powerful than the bully, more lasting than the first punch.
Because of the blessings that surrounded us, all those people who intentionally stood in front of us and protected us, embraced us, cried with us, cared for us … because of them we are stronger and still able to see hope ahead, and give gracious thanks as we look back.
It has been an exhausting month for my family. Worse than thinking about how many millions of people have gone through similar experiences is knowing that a great many of them were not on the receiving end of the blessings we were afforded. I don’t know why my mom had such a long, healthy 95 years on this earth, or why she was so tenderly cared for in her last hours, or why she had such a gentle journey home. What I do know is that when kindness and compassion, empathy and love are gifted to others in times of their greatest need, the bully loses its power and faith in the goodness of people is restored.
I don’t wish a time like this on anyone. I wonder if my eyes will gradually cease being red, or if my restless nights will continue for a while. How many times will I pick up the phone to call my mom to discuss the Bills game, or pull in the driveway at 23 – only to see the drapes drawn and the rooms empty?
I know these things will get softer under the sweet blanket of time, but part of me is thankful for the stab of pain they evoke. It reminds me that the love, the life, the loss was all worth it. To be part of a family that loves hard and grieves hard is a blessing indeed.