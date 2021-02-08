My View: New year embodies a bully and a blessing

Because of the blessings that surrounded us, all those people who intentionally stood in front of us and protected us, embraced us, cried with us, cared for us … because of them we are stronger and still able to see hope ahead, and give gracious thanks as we look back.

It has been an exhausting month for my family. Worse than thinking about how many millions of people have gone through similar experiences is knowing that a great many of them were not on the receiving end of the blessings we were afforded. I don’t know why my mom had such a long, healthy 95 years on this earth, or why she was so tenderly cared for in her last hours, or why she had such a gentle journey home. What I do know is that when kindness and compassion, empathy and love are gifted to others in times of their greatest need, the bully loses its power and faith in the goodness of people is restored.

I don’t wish a time like this on anyone. I wonder if my eyes will gradually cease being red, or if my restless nights will continue for a while. How many times will I pick up the phone to call my mom to discuss the Bills game, or pull in the driveway at 23 – only to see the drapes drawn and the rooms empty?